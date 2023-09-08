2024 Volvo EX30 launched in Thailand – three variants; up to 428 PS, 543 Nm, 480 km EV range; from RM209k

In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2023 10:11 am / 1 comment

The Volvo EX30 has been launched in Thailand, just a few months after its global debut back in June this year. Arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model from China, the Swedish brand’s latest all-electric SUV will be offered in three variants, although deliveries are only set to begin from February next year according to a report by Headlightmag.

What about Malaysia then? Well, based on our previous interview with Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump, the EX30 has been confirmed for Malaysia. However, a local launch won’t take place this year.

In Thailand, the EX30’s variant line-up kicks off with the Core Single Motor Extended Range that retails for 1.59 million baht (RM209,061). This is followed by the Ultra Single Motor Extended Range at 1.79 million baht (RM235,358), while at the very top of the range is the Ultra Twin Motor Performance priced at 1.89 million baht (RM248,506).

For context, the EX30 is cheaper than the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric that starts from 1.99 million baht (RM261,724) as well as the C40 that is from 2.09 million baht (RM274,876). In fact, the EX30’s base price is the cheapest compared to all other Volvo models on sale in Thailand, and that includes the plug-in hybrids.

All three variants of the EX30 come with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack with gross energy capacity of 69 kWh (64 kWh usable), which can handle a maximum AC input of 11 kW that fully charges the battery in 7.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging at a peak of 153 kW that gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 26.5 minutes.

The range-topping and most expensive variant of the EX30 gets two electric motors – one on each axle – for all-wheel drive, while the other two options are rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor. The specifications of each variant are as follows:

Volvo EX30 Core Single Motor Extended Range

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Range (WLTP): 480 km

Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Range (WLTP): 480 km

Volvo EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance

Electric motors output: 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 3.6 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Range (WLTP): 460 km

Unlike the XC40, the EX30 is similar to the C40 in that it is not available with an internal combustion engine at all. The EX30 is also considerably smaller than its stablemates, as you can tell by this comparison:

Volvo EX30

Length: 4,223 mm

Width: 1,837 mm

Height: 1,555 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Volvo XC40

Length: 4,425 mm

Width: 1,863 mm

Height: 1,652 mm

Wheelbase: 2,702 mm

Volvo C40

Length: 4,431 mm

Width: 1,863 mm

Height: 1,582 mm

Wheelbase: 2,702 mm

As for equipment, the base variant of the EX30 gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, single-zone climate control, manual front seats, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen (provides access to all vehicle functions and instrumentation), an Android Automotive Operating System-based infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and a suite of advanced safety driver assistance systems.

Stepping up to the mid-range Ultra Single Motor Extended Range adds on 19-inch alloys, a panoramic roof, powered front seats, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera, front cross traffic alert and lane change alert. The range-topper is identical to the mid-ranger, save for the upgraded powertrain.

A deposit fee of 50,000 baht (RM6,574) is needed to secure a booking, and customers will have four colours to choose from should they go with the Core Single Motor Extended Range. These include Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Onyx Black and Vapour Grey, all with an Indigo interior.

The Ultra variants get an additional Moss Yellow hue that is paired with a Mist interior, and Vapour Grey also gets a single Indigo interior colour. Other hues offered for the Ultra variants get more options: Cloud Blue (Breeze or Indigo), Crystal White (Breeze, Indigo or Mist) and Onyx Black (Indigo or Mist). A three-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty accompanies each purchase, along with 24-hour roadside assistance for one year and an eight-year, 150,000-km high-voltage battery warranty.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the EX30 in Malaysia? How much do you think it’ll be priced at here? For reference, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric currently starts from RM278,888 on-the-road without insurance, while the C40 is from RM288,888.

GALLERY: 2024 Volvo EX30

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.