Volvo EX30 in Malaysia – dual-motor AWD confirmed, 428 PS, 543 Nm, 0-100 km/h 3.6 secs, 450 km range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / September 4 2024 4:56 pm

Yesterday, we brought you the first images of the Volvo EX30 officially in Malaysia, but what we didn’t tell you is that we’ve also been driving the car today. Our man Gerard Lye is currently putting Gothenburg’s smallest electric vehicle – still in its promotional camouflage – through its paces and has sent over a full gallery of the car for your perusal.

Along with the images is confirmation that the EX30 will be offered in range-topping Twin Motor Performance guise, producing a stout 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque. This enables the pint-sized SUV to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds on its way to an electronically-limited top speed of 180 km/h.

If that all sounds familiar, that’s because the EX30 use the same motors (and the same Sustainable Experience Architecture, or SEA) as the smart #1 Brabus. Both motors are juiced by a 69 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that delivers a range of 450 km, with support for up to 175 kW of DC fast charging topping up the pack from 10 to 80% charge in 26.5 minutes.

The inclusion of the Twin Motor Performance model is surprising, given that Indonesia gets its EX30 from Malaysia (yes, the car is locally assembled) in rear-wheel-drive form only. This shares the motor with the #1 Pro and Premium, churning out 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm.

A total of two RWD variants are offered in the archipelago – base Plus Single Motor utilises a 51 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for a range of 337 km, while the Ultra Single Motor Extended Range gains the 66 kWh NMC pack and can travel up to 474 km on a single charge. Given that Malaysia already produces these models, it’s possible that they will be offered here at some point, but nothing has been firmed up yet.

Except, that is, this AWD car, which looks to be in top-spec Ultra specification thanks to the visible inclusion of a panoramic glass roof (fixed, with no powered sunshade), 360-degree camera system and power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and lumbar adjustment. This means it should also support 22 kW of AC charging (instead of the usual 11 kW), halving the full charge time from 8 hours to just 4.

Other bits of standard kit as part of the Ultra trim include Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, an Onyx Black Metallic contrast roof, 19-inch two-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, fabric and Nordico faux leather upholstery (shown here in Indigo), a nine-speaker, 1,050-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Park Pilot Assist and a hands-free powered tailgate. Expect a full suite of driver assists as well, such as Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality.

Being part of the “30” series – only previously used on the C30 three-door hatchback – the EX30 is the smallest Volvo in some time. Measuring 4,223 mm long, 1,837 mm wide and just 1,555 mm tall, it’s 202 mm shorter, 26 mm narrower and 97 mm lower than the XC40, while its 2,650 mm wheelbase is 52 mm shorter. To give you a sense of perspective, the EX30 is 220 mm shorter than the also-electric new MINI Countryman SE and just 33 mm longer than the absolutely diminutive Lexus LBX.

Still, the EX30 has lost none of Volvo’s typically Scandinavian minimalist aesthetic, punctuated by the aforementioned Thor’s Hammer headlights and distinctive split taillights.

That minimalism may have been taken too far on the inside, however, where the car dispenses with an instrument cluster of any kind (not even a head-up display, as per the Countryman). You also get just two physical centrally-mounted window switches at the front, despite having four openable side windows; you’ll have to press the “rear” button to control those at the back.

Everything else – including the speed readout, climate controls and even the side mirror adjustment – has been consolidated into a single 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, which as usual incorporates Google services such as Google Maps, the Google Assistant and the Play Store for apps, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay for the first time.

Volvo has made a concerted effort to use recycled materials inside the EX30 – the blue decor in this car is made from used denim fibres, while the Nordico faux leather utilises PET from discarded water bottles. The company has also doubled down on practicality to make up for the extremely pared-back cabin, adding a slide-out dual cupholder tray and a large central console tray with hidden storage.

Plenty of Easter eggs too – the central rear storage tray slides out to reveal a moose pattern on the sides (looks familiar?), while the tailgate features a handy size guide showing what the 318 litre boot will fit. This is expandable to 904 litres with the rear seats folded, and there’s also a seven-litre front boot.

The EX30 is set to be launched on September 25, followed by a customer test drive event at KL Base in Sungai Besi from September 26 to 29. To drum up interest for the car, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is holding an Instagram contest, allowing users to post photos of the camo cars to be among the 30 to win RM100 in vouchers for selected cafés.

What about pricing? Of course, no information has been provided as yet, but given its smaller size we can expect the AWD model to be priced comfortably below the RM278,888 XC40 Recharge Ultimate. Watch our man Hafriz Shah’s review of the EX30 from Sweden below.

