Volvo C40 and XC40 EVs with free accessory pack worth RM43k, available only at Sentul Depot, Aug 9-11

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / August 6 2024 12:12 pm

Customising a car is making a statement, of expressing one’s individuality in a sea of conformity, and it can be done fashionably through original accessories. That’s what Volvo Car Malaysia is aiming to achieve with its ‘Made For You’ accessory package, available for its Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric models.

The package consists of items that have been specially curated to elevate both Volvo EVs in both form and function, and includes integrated running boards, a sleek hubcap kit, 20-inch alloys and tyres, an illuminated tailgate scuff plate and a digital interior rear-view mirror, with installation fees included. It’s worth RM43,000, but is being offered free with the purchase of either model.

The white car in the photo set seen here offers a visual take of how it all shapes up on the vehicle, but nothing like viewing it for yourself, which you’ll be able to do at the ‘A Volvo Made for You’ showcase happening this August 9-11 weekend at Sentul Depot.

You can look forward to great deals on the C40 or XC40 Recharge Pure Electric over the event weekend, like additional discounts on top of existing cash rebates Incidentally, the deals – including the complimentary ‘Made For You’ accessory package – are only available this weekend at the event and at Volvo dealerships outside of the Klang Valley.

Besides the accessorised C40 and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, there will be three other vehicles with custom vinyl wraps on show at the event. The first is ‘All-Black’, which as its name suggests dresses up things in a matte black wrap, with the wheels, door trims and even the logos all given the blacked-out treatment.

The second is called ‘Trendsetter’, which derives its inspiration from fashionable personalities who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd. Here, a Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric dressed in yacht blue is matched with another Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric with a whimsical artwork depicting friluftsliv, which is a Scandinavian saying that means ‘open-air living’.

The company will also have its range of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, including the Volvo XC90, XC60, S60, S90 and V60 Recharge on show at the event, as well as vehicles from its Volvo SELEKT approved used cars division.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.