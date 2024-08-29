2024 MINI Countryman SE Malaysia gallery – U25 EV with up to 313 PS, 432 km range, from RM258,888

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Jonathan Lee / August 29 2024 2:56 pm

Launched in Malaysia in May, the new MINI Countryman SE has finally made its way to us, so we’ve provided you with a full gallery of this electric SUV. As before, the third-generation model is based on the BMW X1, but there’s also now an EV variant with the same motors and battery as the iX1 xDrive30, too.

First, let’s talk about pricing. MINI has released official pricing for the Countryman in Malaysia, and it’s not far off what was estimated, with the SE All4 retailing at RM258,888 on-the-road without insurance. That’s with the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; add the four-year warranty and service package and this figure jumps to RM266,288.

That money buys you dual motors that deliver all-wheel drive and a total output of 313 PS (230 kW) and 494 Nm of torque – exactly the same as the RM16,900 dearer iX1 xDrive30. In fact, the Countryman SE actually accelerates from zero to 100 km/h a tenth of a second quicker at 5.6 seconds, on its way to hitting a top speed of 180 km/h.

However, despite also sharing its 66.5 kWh battery, its WLTP-rated range is slightly lower than the iX1 at 432 km. On the flip side, the Countryman not only accepts the same 130 kW of DC fast charging (topping up the battery from 10 to 80% in 29 minutes) but has double the maximum AC charging input of 22 kW, meaning that a full charge takes much less time at just 3 hours 45 minutes.

MINI has clearly developed the U25 Countryman to be much more practical than the outgoing F60 model, and that much is evident in the car’s size. At 4,445 mm long, the new car is 130 mm longer than before and is in fact just 60 mm shorter than the iX1, which is built on the same second-generation UKL2 platform.

As such, this car loses the typical MINI four-square stance, despite some deft sculpting to help minimise the car’s visual bulk. Highlights include squarish adaptive LED headlights with perimeter daytime running lights, a large hexagonal front grille, chunky fender flares, flush pull-up door handles, customisable “matrix” LED taillights and a peculiar C-pillar trim piece that drops downwards from the roof.

Some typical MINI design cues, such as the front fender “side scuttles” and clamshell bonnet, have been dropped for a more minimalist look. The Malaysian-spec model comes in the range-topping Favoured trim, which adds Vibrant Silver exterior trim, decorative skid plates and a choice of either Piano Black or Vibrant Silver roof and door mirrors. It also rides on 20-inch Windmill Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

The minimalist aesthetic continues on the inside, with a wraparound dashboard design covered in Dark Petrol (ironic, given the lack of petrol in this car) 3D-knit fabric that gradates to Vintage Brown towards the rear doors. You also get a three-spoke sports steering wheel with a fabric lower spoke, vertical air vents and a wide centre console with a variety of storage compartments – including a Qi wireless charger and a covered box with a pull-to-open strap.

As you can expect from such a massive size increase, MINI promises greater passenger space, including a significant increase in shoulder room. Open the hands-free powered tailgate and you’ll find a 460 litre boot, expandable to 1,350 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded (no front boot, unfortunately).

Taking centre stage (literally) is a distinctive 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen that integrates not only the air-con controls but also the speed readout, much like the Volvo EX30. It runs on the Android-based MINI Operating System 9 and comes with a “Hey MINI” voice control system, visualised by a dog avatar called Spike. The deletion of the instrument cluster has been compensated by the addition of a head-up display.

Behind the display sit two projectors that display patterns onto either side of the dashboard, depending on the drive mode selected. You also get augmented reality navigation, the smartphone-based MINI Digital Key Plus, MINI Driving Sounds and a 360-degree camera system with Remote 3D View. Below the screen, the trademark toggle switches have been simplified to just two for the gear selector and drive modes, plus a volume knob, parking brake button and a unique key-like starter twist knob.

On the inside, the Favoured trim adds JCW sport seats made of Vescin Beading faux leather in either Vintage Brown or Dark Petrol. Other bits of standard kit include keyless entry with proximity locking and unlocking, exterior MINI logo projection, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, lumbar adjustment and massage functions, dual-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Safety-wise, the Countryman SE comes as standard with the Driving Assistant package, which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert. Also fitted is Parking Assistant Plus, throwing on park assist, a Manoeuvring Assistant, a Reversing Assistant and a 360-degree camera system with remote 3D view.

The car also comes with all the hardware necessary for Driving Assistant Plus, adding adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and traffic sign recognition. However, you’ll have to pay for a subscription to activate it, which costs RM202 per month – or you can trump up RM4,481 for it to be unlocked for the lifetime of the car.

