These are the first photos of the third generation MINI Countryman, specifically the new fully electric variant. The new Countryman will be the first MINI built in Germany, at the BMW Group’s Leipzig plant.

Like its sibling with another badge the BMW X1 (which has an iX1 electric counterpart), the Countryman will be available with triple powertrain options – electric, plug-in hybrid and regular combustion engine versions.

The iX1’s xDrive30 electric form has two motors – one on each axle, producing a total output of 272 PS and 494 Nm of torque, paired with a 64.7 kWh battery, offering up to 438 km of range. You can expect the electric MINI Countryman to offer similiar specs.

Plenty of electricity is involved in producing a car. To make cars like the MINI Countryman Electric more sustainable, BMW’s Leipzeg plant derives plenty of power from four 190 metre high wind turbines installed at the plant itself. In 2021, these turbines generated 21.9 GWh of electricity. Power can be temporarily stored in a huge powerbank built out of 700 high voltage battery packs similiar to those used in the BMW i3.

While MINI models are still currently a mix of ICE, hybrid and electric models, BMW wants to transition the MINI brand to a pure electric one by 2030. So the fourth generation Countryman is likely to be electric only.