2024 MINI Countryman C – entry-level variant with 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder, 7DCT; 170 PS and 280 Nm

After showing off the John Cooper Works variant of the third-generation (U25) MINI Countryman last month, the British carmaker is now revealing more details of the entry-level option called the Countryman C.

The latest Countryman is offered with both fully electric and internal combustion powertrains, and for the latter, the C is the starting point before progressing to the S and JCW. Going with the base variant nets out a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine with mild hybrid technology – MINI says there is a diesel option too.

The mill is rated at 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 280 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds as well as a top speed of 212 km/h. MINI also points out that the mild hybrid system can support the engine during accelerations with 19 PS (19 hp or 14 kW) of electric drive.

In terms of equipment, the Countryman is available with four trim options, including the Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW. Depending on what’s chosen, the model gets different paint and roof colours, C-pillar elements as well as various interior finishes. Wheel sizes for the Countryman C range from 17 to 21 inches.

Inside, the Countryman comes with a panoramic glass roof and flexible back seats which can be moved up to 13 cm for additional legroom. The backrest of the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats can also be individually adjusted in six positions by up to 12 degrees, or folded down completely to increase boot volume from the normal 450 litres to 1,460 litres.

As for other bits of kit, the Countryman, like the latest MINI Cooper, comes with a circular OLED touchscreen that provides core driving information and access to all vehicle functions. There’s also the MINI Experience Modes, MINI toggle bar and Driving Assistant Plus, the last of which is a first for the Countryman.

