2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 in Malaysia gallery – 449 km EV range; from RM283k; RM7k more than iX1 xDrive30

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 6 2024 10:42 am

Order taking for the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport started in early April this year, and we finally have a full gallery of the stylish sibling to the iX1 – both are fully-imported (CBU) models. The asking price for this electric vehicle (EV) is RM282,800 on-the-road without insurance, which is inclusive of a standard two-year warranty. If you include the optional extended five-year warranty and six-year service package, the figure goes up to RM297,000.

For the money, you get the same powertrain as the iX1 xDrive30, with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup rated at 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) – temporary boost engaged – and 494 Nm of torque. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Power for the electric motors is provided by lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 66.5 kWh (64.7 kWh net). Thanks to its sleeker shape, the iX2 has a higher WLTP-rated range of 449 km compared to the iX1 xDrive30 that is rated at 438 km.

Charging times are identical, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 29 minutes at a maximum DC input of 130 kW. There’s also slower AC charging at 11 kW which sees a full charge from 0-100% requiring 6.5 hours.

For context, the iX2 is RM7,000 more (with or without the extended warranty and service package) than the iX1 in its top xDrive30 M Sport guise, so you are paying a little extra to get that coupe-inspired design. The premium you’re paying for the iX2 also gets you some features that aren’t found on the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport, starting with larger 20-inch M V-spoke style 873 M bicolour light-alloy wheels – the iX1 gets smaller 19-inch units in style 871 M.

Additionally, the M high-gloss Shadowline package comes with extended content that sees the front grille, tailgate logo and mirror caps finished in black. No roof rails for the iX2 unlike the iX1, but the former does gain the Iconic Glow illuminated front grille, acoustic comfort glazing and M sport brakes with dark blue metallic-pained calipers.

Comparing spec sheets further, the iX2’s upholstery comes in Veganza synthetic leather or combination Alcantara/Veganza, paired with aluminium ‘Hexacube’ light interior trim finishers. The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport come with either Vernasca leather or Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, along with the same ‘Hexacube’ interior trim finishers, but in a darker finish.

Beyond these differences, the iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is pretty much identical to the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport. Both come with adaptive M suspension, adaptive LED headlamps, an M leather steering wheel, powered front sports seats, an anthracite headliner, dual-zone climate control, an ambient lighting system, a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The list continues with the Live Cockpit Professional system (10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen), while the infotainment powered by BMW Operating System 9 comes with ConnectedDrive services and Connected Package Professional (support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Both EVs also come with the Driving Assistant Plus package, which includes functions such as Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, autonomous emergency braking, and Active Cruise Control with stop and go.

Parking Assistant Plus is standard too, with Active Park Distance Control (front and rear parking sensors), Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid, a 360-degree camera as well as Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder being included.

Seven colours are offered for the iX2, namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, M Portimau Blue, and M Brooklyn Grey. Each purchase is accompanied by an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, roadside assistance and accident hotline as well as BMW Service Online. With more range, additional kit and a distinctive design, would you pay RM7,000 more to get the iX2 instead of the top-spec iX1?

