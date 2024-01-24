BMW iX2 EV teased by BMW Malaysia – ROI open

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / January 24 2024 8:12 pm

BMW Malaysia has started a teaser campaign for the upcoming BMW iX2, kicking things off with a microsite stating it is coming soon on their website as long as an EDM that they blasted out to their marketing list today.

Not much details other than it is coming soon, but if you’re interested what is essentially a sportier coupe version of the BMW iX1, you can sign up here on their Registration of Interest page.

Unlike the BMW iX1 which also has its ICE-powered BMW X1 counterpart on sale in Malaysia, the ICE-powered BMW X2 does not appear anywhere on the BMW Malaysia site so far, which could indicate that the BMW iX2 could be offered as an electric-only model for this market.

The sole iX2 variant is the iX2 xDrive30. Two motors at either end combine for a total system output of 313 hp (230 kW, including temporary boost) and 494 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in a brisk 5.6 seconds. The battery’s 64.8 kWh of usable energy provides WLTP-rated range of 417 to 449 km.

Inside, the BMW iX2 gets the BMW Curved Display made up of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. These are linked to the latest iDrive infotainment powered by BMW Operating System 9, which includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The rest of cabin is familiar to those that have been in the latest X1 and iX1.

With the BMW iX1 priced at RM272k, how much do you think the premium will be for the sportier outlook that the BMW iX2 has?

