2024 BMW X2 and iX2 – U10 second-gen ‘X1 coupe’ gets X6 styling; EV version with up to 449 km range

This is the new 2024 BMW X2, and our first reaction to it is ‘Wow!’. Not because it’s particularly pretty, but because this sequel to the original F39 X2 from 2017 departs from the formula – unlike before, the X2 now follows the style of the X4 and X6, which means that it looks like a ‘coupe’ version of the latest U11 X1, just like how the X4/X6 are sloped-back twins to the mainline X3/X5.

But it’s not 100% an X1 save for the roofline. There’s a model-specific front end with unique LED headlights (Adaptive LEDs with matrix high beam optional) and an almost hexagonal kidney grille. The latter can be optioned with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, as seen on higher-end models like the i7 limo and G60 5 Series.

Compared to the original X2, which was sold here in limited CBU numbers, the car we see here has stretched lines and a generous surface treatment. The biggest differentiator is the roofline, which flows unbroken into the rear end for the typical SAC-look seen on the X4/X6. The X2’s rear end is pretty unique though, with tail lamps that are notched at the bottom and a prominent Gurney-style spoiler on the nearly existent deck.

Those new lines are housed within a footprint that is much larger than before – at 4,554 mm long and 1,845 mm wide, the new X2 is a significant 194 mm longer and 21 mm wider. The original was a pretty low car, and this one stands 64 mm taller at 1,590 mm. A longer wheelbase and wider tracks benefit cabin space, and boot space is up from 470L to 560L, expandable to 1,470L. The iX2 variant has cargo space of 525 to 1,400 litres – more on the EV later.

The petrol range is once again topped by the X2 M35i xDrive, which gets M-specific design cues such as quad pipes integrated into the rear apron. For the rest of the range, the popular M Sport package gets more aggressive front/rear bumpers. Opt for the M Sport package Pro and you’ll get extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler and an M Sport braking system with red calipers, among other sporty things.

The X2 can be had in two solid and 11 metallic colours, including a new Fire Red metallic. Two ‘frozen’ matte options from BMW Individual are also available. The iX2’s base wheel is 17 inches in diameter, but ICE models ride on 18s. The M35i xDrive comes with 20-inch M light alloys and the option list has rims up to 21 inches in size – 21!

The interior is as per the latest X1, which is very nice in terms of the minimalist design and latest features for Munich. One gets the BMW Curved Display and a ‘floating’ armrest with gear selection (just a little notch), mode selection, e-brake and volume control. Ahead of this are two cup holders and a smartphone tray with illumination and wireless charging.

The seats can be wrapped in vegan Veganza perforated ‘leather’ or the usual Vernasca leather with quilting as alternatives to cloth upholstery. Options include sport seats, memory, lumbar and even a massage function. An interaction airbag between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat is now standard.

The starter petrol version is the X2 sDrive20i, which has a 1.5L turbo engine with 156 hp. The three-cylinder unit is helped by a 48V mild hybrid system with 19 hp for a total system output of 170 hp. Combined fuel consumption is 6.5 to 6.0 litres per 100 km. The 150 hp four-cylinder diesel X2 sDrive18d does just 5.5 to 5.1 litres/100 km. All ICE engines are paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission.

Meanwhile, the X2 M35i xDrive gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with 300 hp in Europe and 317 hp in the US and other markets. This AWD M Performance car does 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and gets M-specific chassis tuning and standard adaptive M suspension, which features frequency-selective damping and comes with sport steering and a 15 mm drop in ride height. M Compound brakes are offered as an option. Interestingly, the new M35i is slower than the old one, which did the century sprint in 4.9 seconds.

The rest of the X2 range gets ‘targeted upgrades’ to the single-joint spring strut axle at the front and the three-link rear axle. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation is fitted as standard in the X2, benefiting both traction and directional stability, BMW says. Other new features include the integrated braking system and the extra, lift-related damping at the front axle.

New for this X2 is a fully-electric iX2 variant. Like the M Performance car, the EV will be part of the new X2 line-up from launch as an iX2 xDrive30. The set-up is two motors at either end for a total system output of 313 hp (230 kW, including temporary boost) and 494 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in a brisk 5.6 seconds on the way to a 180 km/h max. The battery’s 64.8 kWh of usable energy provides WLTP-rated range of 417 to 449 km.

The iX2 gets adaptive recuperation, the Max Range ’emergency’ function and the latest version of the Max Performance Charging software.

Basically, MPC smoothens out the drop off in charging power (typical pattern shoots up to max upon plug-in before reducing gradually), which used to be stepped. Starting off at full charging power is also applicable at higher SOCs, and not just when near empty. These characteristics help you to get more juice in, more quickly. These are also found in the new i5, which review you can read here.

Last but not least, tech. The latest version of the BMW iDrive display and control/operation system featuring QuickSelect rapid-access is standard. Based on BMW Operating System 9, it is packaged together with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which means you can control the car with both your finger and tongue (please, be serious!).

BMW OS9 paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services. Existing functions can be upgraded by means of the Remote Software Upgrades facility, which also makes it possible to add new functions in the future.

The Augmented View function is available as an optional add-on for the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. In addition to this, a Personal eSIM designed for 5G tech, BMW Digital Key Plus, BMW ID functionality and standard smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also all available.

The new X2 and iX2 will be produced on a single, flexible assembly line at BMW’s Regensburg plant, where the EV’s batteries are also made. The global market launch will start in March 2024, and a couple of months from there, a second iX2 variant and another diesel-engined X2 will join the range.

So, what do you think of the new BMW X2’s looks and package? Here’s a recap of the car it replaces, which looks very different indeed.

