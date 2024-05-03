2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport in Malaysia – 449 km EV range; from RM283k; RM7k more than iX1 xDrive30

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 3 2024 9:50 am

Following the start of order taking for the BMW iX2 last month, we now have a full spec sheet of the more stylish sibling to the iX1. Offered in a sole xDrive30 M Sport variant, the fully electric iX2 retails for RM297,000 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of an extended five-year warranty and six-year service package – without it, the price drops to RM282,800.

The iX2’s powertrain is identical to the top-spec iX1, with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup rated at 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) – with temporary boost engaged – and 494 Nm of torque. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Power for the electric motors is provided by lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 66.5 kWh (64.7 kWh net). Thanks to its sleeker shape, the iX2 has a higher WLTP-rated range of 449 km compared to the iX1 xDrive30 that is rated at 438 km.

Charging times are identical, however, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 29 minutes at a maximum DC input of 130 kW. There’s also slower AC charging at 11 kW which sees a full charge from 0-100% requiring 6.5 hours.

Standard kit for the iX2 includes the M Sport package that brings with it more aggressive front and rear bumpers, 20-inch M V-spoke style 873 M bicolour light-alloy wheels, M high-gloss Shadowline with extended content (radiator grille, tailgate logo and mirror caps in black), an Iconic Glow illuminated front grille, M sport brakes (dark blue metallic calipers), adaptive M suspension, acoustic comfort glazing and adaptive LED headlamps.

Inside, you get a choice of Veganza synthetic leather upholstery or a combination of Veganza and Alcantara, aluminium ‘Hexacube’ light interior trim finishers, an M leather steering wheel, powered front sports seats, an anthracite headliner, dual-zone climate control, an ambient lighting system, a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

There’s also the Live Cockpit Professional system (10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen), while the infotainment (powered by BMW Operating System 9) is bundled with ConnectedDrive services and Connected Package Professional that includes support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Our iX2 comes with the Driving Assistant Plus package, which includes functions such as Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, autonomous emergency braking, and Active Cruise Control with stop and go.

Parking Assistant Plus is also included and consists of Active Park Distance Control (front and rear parking sensors), Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid, a 360-degree camera as well as Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder.

2024 BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Seven colours are offered for the iX2, namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, M Portimau Blue, and M Brooklyn Grey. Each purchase is accompanied by an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, roadside assistance and accident hotline as well as BMW Service Online.

At RM297,000 (or RM282,800 with the standard two-year vehicle warranty), the iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is RM7,000 more than the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport. For that premium, you get a coupe-like design which also brings with it slightly more range, plus more expressive exterior equipment. Worth it?

GALLERY: U10 BMW iX2 xDrive30 at 2024 Japan Mobility Show

