2024 U10 BMW iX2 on display with up to 449 km EV range, 313 PS – joined by X2 M35i xDrive with 317 PS

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 1:40 pm

Following its global debut earlier in October, the second-generation BMW X2 is now on display at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show. Pictured are two versions of the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), namely the all-electric iX2 xDrive30 and the petrol-powered X2 M35i xDrive.

The former is a first for the X2 and features a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, with both front and rear electric motors rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 247 Nm. Together, the total system output, including temporary boost, is 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 494 Nm. The specifications of the powertrain are as follows:

Electric motors output: 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 494 Nm with temporary boost

0-100 km/h time: 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 64.7 kWh lithium-ion

Range (WLTP): 417 to 449 km

AC charging: 11 kW; 0-100% in 6.5 hours; 22 kW optional

DC charging: 130 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

As for the petrol-powered variant, the X2 M35i xDrive leads the range as the M Performance offering with standard adaptive M suspension and optional M Compound brakes. The specifications of this variant are as follows:

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW) in Europe, 317 PS (312 hp or 233 kW) in the US and other markets; 400 Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch with xDrive all-wheel drive system

0-100 km/h: 5.4 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Compared to the original X2, the new one boasts a radical redesign featuring a model-specific front end to differentiate it from the latest X1. The rear end is also pretty unique thanks to the taillights that are notched at the bottom a prominent spoiler lip on the rear deck. The all-new X2 is also a larger car than before with these dimensions:

Length: 4,554 mm (+194 mm)

Width: 1,845 mm (+21 mm)

Height: 1,590 mm (+64 mm)

Wheelbase: 2,692 mm (+22 mm)

Boot space: 525 to 1,400 litres (iX2 xDrive30), 560 to 1,470 litres (X2 M35i xDrive)

Inside, the X2 gets the BMW Curved Display made up of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. These are linked to the latest iDrive infotainment powered by BMW Operating System 9, which includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The rest of cabin is familiar to those that have been in the latest X1.

Given BMW Malaysia’s rapid introduction of new electric vehicles (EVs) from the German carmaker, there’s a possibility that the iX2 could be introduced here to join the iX1 as a sportier-looking alternative. Enjoy these photos and let us know what you think of the latest X2 in the comments below.

GALLERY: U10 BMW iX2 xDrive30

GALLERY: U10 BMW X2 M35i xDrive

