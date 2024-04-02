BMW iX2 EV open for booking in Malaysia – 313hp/494 Nm dual-motor xDrive30, 449 km range; RM297k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News

BMW Malaysia has announced that the order books have opened for the BMW iX2 battery-electric vehicle, which comes to the Malaysian market as the xDrive30. Pricing for the iX2 xDrive30 starts from RM282,800, while stepping up to the BMW Service and Repair Inclusive package with the full five-year warranty and service package is a RM14,200, which brings the total to RM297,000.

Powertrain for the iX2 xDrive30 is a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive, bringing a total of 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque. This propels the coupé-roofed electric crossover from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and on to an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Its battery is a 66.5 kWh unit that provides up to 449 km of range on the WLTP testing protocol, and this can be recharged via DC at up to 130 kW, bringing the battery from 10-80% state of charge in 29 minutes, says BMW. AC charging is possible at up to 11 kW, which will bring the iX2’s battery from 0-100% in six hours and 30 minutes.

Inside, upholstery is ‘Veganza’ vegan leather that is offered in black M Alcantara with blue contrast stitching, perforated black, perforated Coral Red and black, perforated Atlas Grey and Smoke White combination, and perforated Mocha.

The iX2 gets infotainment that is powered by BMW Operating System 9, where the iDrive is equipped with the Intelligent Personal Assistant and the QuickSelect control system that is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

This brings a new home screen that offers quick access to frequently used functions as configurable live widgets, including BMW Maps, while Proactive Care offers the driver an overview of the vehicle’s service-related requirements.

Driver aids featured as standard in the iX2 include Active Guard Basis, Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus. Active Guard Basis brings Lane Departure, Front Collision and Left Turning Warnings with active steering intervention and braking, speed limit information and assist including anticipation and a no-overtaking indicator, as well as Evasion Aid.

The Driving Assistant Plus pack brings Active Cruise Control, a Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info and Assist, and Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, while the Parking Assistant Plus pack brings camera and ultrasound-based driver assistance with standard parking view and remote 3D view, along with with drive and theft recorder. Also to be included is Attentiveness Assistant.

Seven exterior colours are offered for the BMW iX2 xDrive30 in Malaysia, and these are Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, M Portimau Blue, and M Brooklyn Grey. Buyers of the iX2 will get a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled servicing, an eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty, BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, and BMW Service Online.

GALLERY: U10 BMW iX2 xDrive30 at 2024 Japan Mobility Show

GALLERY: 2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30

