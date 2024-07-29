Volvo EX30 at GIIAS 2024 – from RM254k in Indonesia; small electric SUV to launch in Malaysia soon

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / July 29 2024 11:06 am

The Volvo EX30 has been shown at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2024), and the compact electric SUV appears to be set for its Malaysian market launch soon, given its sighting on a trailer near Port Klang last week, strongly indicating its CKD assembly from Volvo’s plant in Shah Alam.

In Indonesia, the EX30 is priced from 890,000,000 rupiah (RM253,636) to 1,160,000,000 rupiah (RM330,615) for the two variants offered in the republic; the Plus, with a 51 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, and the Ultra Extended Range, with a 69 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. The Plus is rated for a battery range of 344 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Ultra Extended Range does 479 km (WLTP).

Standard equipment for the Indonesian-market EX30 begins with LED headlights with active high beam, 18-inch aero-design alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen.

Also included are Qi wireless charging, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, a powered tailgate and a reverse camera. Stepping up to the Ultra Extended Range brings the larger 19-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof and a 360-degree camera system.

Safety kit in the EX30 includes seven airbags including a centre airbag, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a driver attention monitor, blind spot monitoring, a door opening warning and Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist. The Ultra Extended Range variant adds Park Pilot Assist.

Volvo Car Malaysia revealed last year that the EX30 is due to arrive in Malaysia ahead of the EX90, and the larger, flagship electric SUV has recently entered production. With the EX90 set for its Malaysian arrival in the fourth quarter of this year, the EX30 – which is to arrive before that – should be seeing its local launch soon.

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Ultra Extended Range at GIIAS 2024

