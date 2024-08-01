MG VS Hybrid at GIIAS 2024 – 177 PS 1.5L and CVT, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto; RM109k in Indonesia

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / August 1 2024 1:58 pm

In addition to battery-electric vehicles, petrol-electric hybrids also form part of the MG product line-up in Indonesia, as shown by the MG VS Hybrid at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that joined the MG3 Hybrid at the motor show.

Measuring 4,370 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,653 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,585 mm, the hybrid B-segment SUV entrant from MG is shorter, but slightly wider than the Honda HR-V that measures 4,385 mm long with a 2,610 mm wheelbase, and 1,790 mm wide.

Powering the MG VS Hybrid is a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine producing 109 PS at 6,000 rpm and 142 Nm at 4,500 rpm, paired with a 95 PS/200 Nm electric motor and e-CVT transmission. The electric motor draws from a 2.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, and together the powertrain makes a combined 177 PS.

Wheels are 17-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 215/55R17, and suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout at the rear. Brakes are ventilated discs in front and solid discs at the back.

Inside, the cabin gets two-tone synthetic leather upholstery, and the dual-widescreen display panel incorporates a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument panel and a touchscreen of the same size. The driver’s seat gets six-way electric adjustment while the front passenger seat gets mechanical adjustment, with the feature set also including a wireless device charger and a PM2.5 cabin air filter.

Safety kit in the VS Hybrid includes front, side and curtain airbags, traction control, stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, curve brake control, active speed limiter, 360-degree camera suite and auto vehicle hold.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the aforementioned 12.3-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio, a USB-C port and three USB-A ports, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless).

The MG VS Hybrid is sold in Indonesia with a selection of five exterior colours – Mineral Green, Metal Ash Grey, Arctic White, Scarlet Red, and Black; all bar the last get a contrasting black roof paint scheme. The MG VS Hybrid is Indonesia is priced 389 million rupiah (RM109,310).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.