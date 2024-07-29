Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport at GIIAS 2024 – Indonesia gets 305 PS/700 Nm 3.3L turbodiesel

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / July 29 2024 6:59 pm

Shown at the recent 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2024) was the Toyota Land Cruiser, with the 300 Series model arriving in the republic priced from 2,656,000,000 rupiah (RM756,687) in GR Sport guise, bringing a sportier aesthetic to the brand’s flagship off-roader that is officially sold through PT Toyota Astra Motor.

For Indonesia, the Land Cruiser 300 gets the 3.3 litre turbodiesel V6 engine rated to produce 305 PS at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,600 rpm, and these outputs are sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, with front and rear electronically locking differentials.

Multi-Terrain Select drive modes offer a range of modes which optimise traction across a variety of surface conditions, including a Crawl Control function to aid driving in steep terrain. In other markets, a 415 PS/650 Nm 3.5 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 is also available.

The example pictured here in GR Sport guise gets the Precious White exterior paint and darkened exterior trim, and this is combined with GR Sport interior scheme that brings two-tone read and black upholstery; the other variant available in Indonesia is the VX-R that brings a different front grille design with a deeper front splitter, along with chrome brightwork and different wheels.

Interior equipment for Land Cruiser GR Sport in Indonesia includes a wireless mobile device charger in front, a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside analogue driver’s instrumentation with a driver’s head-up display, while the second row gets a pair of 11.6-inch touchscreen displays, with HDMI and Miracast connectivity.

In terms of active safety kit, the Indonesian-market Land Cruiser 300 includes the Pre-Collision System, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, rear camera pedestrian detection, adaptive high-beam, and more.

