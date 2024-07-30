BMW M4 Competition Coupé facelift at GIIAS 2024 – 530 PS/650 Nm 3.0L biturbo; RM699k in Indonesia

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / July 30 2024 10:49 am

The 2024 G82 BMW M4 facelift has been shown at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), following the global debut of the model earlier this year. Here, the example shown in these images at GIIAS 2024 is shown outfitted with a selection of M Performance parts for the model.

Exterior equipment that is part of the M Performance parts range on this example of the 2024 M4 includes the front aero flics, kidney grille, side mirror covers, air breathers, rear bootlid spoiler and rear diffuser in carbon-fibre. The latter also encloses the M Performance exhaust system that brings the diagonally-stacked, quad-tailpipe layout that is made of titanium and is seven kg lighter than the standard exhaust.

Elsewhere, standard kit in the G82 M4 facelift includes revised headlamps with a new DRL signature, along with tail lamps modelled after those on the M4 CSL.

In facelifted form, the G82 M4 packs the manufacturer’s S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre inline-six cylinder petrol engine that in Competition guise, outputs 530 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,750 rpm to 5,730 rpm (elsewhere, the base M4 makes 480 PS). Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rolling stock for the G82 M4 facelift is a set of 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels front and rear, respectively, with this example shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres measuring 275/35R19 in front and 285/30R20 at the rear.

Inside, the facelift brings a new, flat-bottomed steering wheel design with a red 12 o’clock marker, and this example at GIIAS is specified with carbon-fibre interior trim on the steering wheel spokes, gearshift paddles, dashboard and transmission selector surround.

The G82 facelift also brings the BMW Operating System 8.5 to the 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch infotainment screen, where smartphone integration comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In Indonesia, the facelifted G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupé is priced from 2,457,000,000 rupiah (RM698,666).

