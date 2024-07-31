Volkswagen ID. Buzz launched in Indonesia – 286 PS, up to 430 km WLTP EV range; SWB version fr RM367k

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / July 31 2024 10:18 am

The first Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) to go on sale in Indonesia is the ID. Buzz, which is the German carmaker’s retrofuturistic take on the iconic Microbus. Launched during the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), the ID. Buzz is offered there in short-wheelbase (SWB) form and is priced at 1.3 billion rupiah (about RM367k).

For the money, the MEB-based ID. Buzz gets a lithium-ion battery with a net energy capacity of 79 kWh (84 kWh gross) that is good for a range of up to 430 km following the WLTP standard. The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 560 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds and top speed of 160 km/h.

Charging at a max AC input of 11 kW will see the battery be completely filled in about 7.5 hours, while with DC fast charging at a peak of 170 kW, a 5-80% state of charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz 1st Edition SWB Pro in Malaysia

In terms of dimensions, the SWB version of the ID. Buzz measures 4,712 mm long, 1,985 mm wide, 1,927 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,989 mm. Customers can order the minivan in a number of colour schemes, including two-tone options.

As for available equipment, the list includes matrix LED headlamps, power-sliding doors exterior illuminated styling elements, interior ambient lighting, ‘Sonom’ fabric upholstery, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, a Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone climate control and a host of advanced driver assistance systems.

Deliveries of the ID. Buzz is slated to begin in February next year for the SWB version. A long-wheelbase (LWB) version will reportedly to be added sometime in November this year, priced at 1.495 billion rupiah (RM423k).

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID. Buzz 1st Edition SWB Pro in Malaysia

