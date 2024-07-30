GAC Aion Hyptec HT in Indonesia – Hyper HT EV with new name, up to 340 PS, 825 km range, RM194k

Posted in Cars, GAC, International News / By Jonathan Lee / July 30 2024 5:25 pm

Remember the GAC Aion Hyper HT that was shown at the Malaysia Autoshow in May? Well, the electric SUV has since made its way to Indonesia at the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) with a new name – the Hyptec HT.

With that name (presumably due to trademark issues) comes a lower price – starting at 685,000,000 rupiah (RM193,400) for pre-orders, the Hyptec HT is considerably less expensive than the Hyper GT is in Thailand, putting it in direct competition with the Tesla Model Y. Two variants, Premium and Ultra, will be made available in the archipelago, with a launch set for September.

Despite its more premium positioning relative to other Aion models, the Hyptec HT is only available in rear-wheel-drive form – its single motor produces either 245 PS (180 kW) and 355 Nm of torque or 340 PS (250 kW) and 430 Nm. The zero-to-100 km/h sprint is completed in 6.8 seconds and 5.8 seconds respectively.

In its home market of China, the Hyptec GT is offered with four battery size options – the less powerful motor can be had with either a 70 or a 72.7 kWh battery providing a CLTC-rated range of 550 km and 600 km respectively. Meanwhile, the high-powered version can be specced with either an 80 or 99.5 kWh pack that can travel up to 670 km and 825 km respectively.

Interestingly, only the more powerful versions have an 800-volt electrical architecture for faster DC charging, with Aion claiming that the Hyper HT can gain up to 425 km of range with just 15 minutes of charging. The 400-volt versions, on the other hand, receive up to 140 km of range with ten minutes of DC charging.

Built on Aion’s Advanced Electrification Platform (AEP), the Hyptec GT bears a striking resemblance to a certain Texan carmaker, particularly through its streamlined “coupé” SUV design. The inspiration is especially evident in the Tesla Model X-style “falcon” rear doors, replete with hinges near the roof that fold slightly as the doors go upwards, enabling them to open in tighter parking spaces. The car you see here, however, comes with regular forward-opening rear doors.

Inside, the Hyptec HT features a minimalist cabin typical of many Tesla-aping Chinese EVs, dominated by a massive 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. The driver environment, however, takes a leaf out of the Peugeot book, with a small steering wheel sitting below an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Both run on Qualcomm’s ubiquitous Snapdragon 8155 flagship automotive chip.

Following its appearance in Indonesia, the Hyptec GT is set to be sold in Malaysia in the coming months, with GAC Aion dealers letting slip during the Malaysia Autoshow that an October launch was planned. As yet, it is unclear whether the car will be named the Hyptec or Hyper HT, but we can assume we will follow Thailand’s lead and choose the latter.

