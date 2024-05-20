Tesla Model Y RWD “ready stock” inventory get 0.78% hire purchase interest rate promo in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Sales & Promotions, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / May 20 2024 2:41 pm

After getting a RM8k price cut last month, Tesla Malaysia has upped its offer for the Tesla Model Y RWD by offering a 0.78% interest rate hire purchase promo. This only applies for “ready stock” inventory which means you must take one of the cars listed on the inventory page, and not for custom spec orders.

Other than buying one of the ready stock cars, to qualify for the 0.78% interest you must pay a 20% downpayment and go for a 60 month (5 year) loan. Based on a quick calculation with our car loan calculator, this should result in a monthly payment of around RM2,645.

This 0.78% promo expires June 30 2024 or while ready stocks last.

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive does 513 km on a full charge and despite having just one rear motor it is no slouch – the 100 km/h sprint can be done in 6.9 seconds.

We’ve driven the base Tesla Model Y SR RWD in Malaysia – check out our quick first impressions by watching the video below! You have to ignore the pricing in the video as it was recorded before the recent price cut in April 2024.