2024 MG3 Hybrid at GIIAS 2024 – 1.5L Atkinson-cycle petrol, 4.4l/100 km consumption; RM58k in Indonesia

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / July 30 2024 2:02 pm

Following its debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the MG 3 Hybrid has been shown at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) this month.

This model measures 4,113 mm long, 1,797 mm wide and 1,502 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,570 mm, or 95 mm longer, 69 mm wider and 5 mm lower than its predecessor, while having grown 50 mm in its wheelbase.

The third-generation MG3 gets a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, comprised of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle inline four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102 PS and 128 Nm of torque on its own. The combustion engine is aided by an electric motor, rated to produce 136 PS and 250 Nm of torque, bringing a combined output of 194 PS.

Providing energy for the electric motor is a 1.83 kWh battery with an onboard motor generator, while a three-speed automatic transmission sends drive to the front wheels. All in, the MG3 Hybrid does the 0-100 km/h benchmark in eight seconds, and a top speed of 170 km/h. Fuel consumption is a claimed 4.4 l/100 km, and 100 g/km of CO2 emissions on the combined cycle.

Inside, the cabin of the MG3 Hybrid mirrors that of its European counterpart (named the MG3 Hybrid+), which brings a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen, while a seven-inch unit above the steering column serves as instrumentation for the driver. The dashboard is a slight variation of that found in the larger MG4 EV that is on sale in Malaysia, which is further along the minimalist design path.

Active safety kit for the MG3 Hybrid, based on its debut kit list, includes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Traffic Jam Assist.

Further conveniences comprised of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system, four USB ports, rear parking sensors and camera, leather upholstery, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a 360-degree camera.

According to Indonesian website Oto, the MG3 Hybrid is in Indonesia as a single variant and will go on sale in November this year, priced at 203.34 million rupiah (RM57,523).

