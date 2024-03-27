2024 MG4 EV launched in Malaysia – BYD Dolphin rival with up to 435 PS, 520 km range, RM104k to RM159k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / March 27 2024 11:14 am

Previewed last month, the MG4 has now been officially launched in Malaysia, marking the formal arrival of new principal SAIC Motor Malaysia. The new electric hatchback has its sights set on dominating the lower end of the EV market, and to do that it will have to beat the BYD Dolphin at its own game.

It’s certainly poised to do that, at least where price is concerned. The range starts at RM103,999 for the base Standard model, rising up to RM128,999 for the Lux and RM148,999 for the Lux Extended with the larger battery. Unique to the MG4 is a high-performance XPower variant that tops out at RM158,999.

All prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of an impressive seven-year/150,000 km warranty and an eight-year/180,000 km warranty. You’ll also get a one-for-one battery swap if the battery’s health drops below 70% during the warranty period.

For a limited time, the Standard model will come with a 7 kW AC wallbox charger including installation, worth RM4,600, while the Lux version gets an 11 kW wallbox worth RM5,200. Meanwhile, the Lux Extended and XPower come with RM1,000 worth of free charging credits for use on the DC Handal and JomCharge networks.

The cooking (non-XPower) models are all rear-wheel drive, but with progressive higher outputs and battery capacities. The Standard produces 170 PS (125 kW) and 250 Nm of torque, enabling it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, while its 51 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery delivers a respectable 350 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

Moving up one rung on the ladder, the Lux’s motor has been retuned for more power – 203 PS (150 kW) to be exact – yet despite this, it accelerates slightly slower to 100 km/h, taking 7.7 seconds. That might be because of the heavier 64 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that provides a longer 435 km range.

You can get even more range by going with the Lux Extended Range, which bumps the NMC battery to 77 kWh and can go up to 520 km on a single charge. You also get higher outputs of 245 PS (180 kW) and 350 Nm, shaving more than a second off the century sprint to 6.1 seconds.

But if all you want to do is to go fast, then you’ll have to turn to the XPower, bringing back an evocative name from the 2000s. This one has dual motors that produce 435 PS (320 kW) and 600 Nm, flinging the car to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. It has the middling 64 kWh battery, but because of the increased power, the range is quite a bit shorter than the Lux’s at 385 km.

In terms of charging, the MG4 Standard supports up to 117 kW of DC fast charging, taking 37 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%. The other variants can accept up to 135 kW, with charging times of 26 minutes for the Lux and XPower and 38 minutes for the Lux Extended.

MG4 XPower

As for AC charging, a 7 kW wallbox will provide a full charge in eight hours for the Standard, 8.5 hours for the Lux and XPower and ten hours for the Lux Extended. The Lux, Lux Extended and XPower models come with an 11 kW onboard charger, slashing the full charge times to 5.1 hours for the Lux and XPower and 6.2 hours for the Lux Extended.

Developed with the European market in mind, the MG4 is classified as a C-segment hatchback, but thanks to the more compact proportions afforded by the dedicated EV platform, it’s smaller than even the Honda City Hatchback. It measures 4,287 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,504 mm tall, and has a generous 2,705 mm wheelbase. Against the Dolphin, the MG4 is three millimetres shorter and 66 mm lower but 66 mm wider, while its wheelbase is just five millimetres longer.

The lower and wider stance gives the MG4 a far more assertive look compared to the BYD, coupled with a sharp design language that includes slim headlights, large air intakes, prominent rear haunches (indicating the car’s rear bias) and blacked-out D-pillars for a floating roof look.

As standard, you get LED projector headlights and 17-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels, with the Lux and Lux Extended gaining more intricate reflector headlights, an active grille shutter, a black roof and larger 18-inch aero alloys.

At the back, there’s an X-shaped rear LED taillight bar with an illuminated criss-cross pattern, but the lit-up centre section is only found on the Lux and Lux Extended. Those models also get a split tailgate spoiler in place of the Standard’s smaller lip spoiler mounted lower down.

Step inside and you’ll find a no-frills cabin with a slim horizontal dashboard and a floating centre console housing the rotary gear selector. The freestanding displays consist of a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There are also five drive modes (Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow and Custom) and four settings for the regenerative braking.

Behind the (manual) tailgate sits a 398 litre boot, expandable to 1,177 litres with the 60:40-split rear seats folded. The MG4 is also unique in this price range as it comes with smartphone connectvity via the iSmart app, which lets you monitor the charging status, set charging schedules and lock and unlock the car remotely.

Starting with the Standard model, standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, single-zone automatic climate control, manual fabric seats, a seven-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and a reverse camera. The MG4 also features a very powerful vehicle-to-load (V2L) function with an output of 6 kW.

Moving up to the Lux model nets you privacy glass, power-folding door mirrors, a heated steering wheel and front seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, faux leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, six speakers and a dual-level boot floor. The Lux Extended adds only the larger battery, with no change to the kit list.

The XPower is differentiated by sporty 18-inch alloys, an exclusive Racing Green matte paint option and what appear to be orange brake callipers, but are actually just covers over the (enlarged) standard brakes. Inside, there’s black Alcantara upholstery and metal sports pedals; you also get a track mode display and a launch control function.

Safety-wise, the MG4 comes with six airbags, stability control and driver assists that include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, a driver attention alert and auto high beam. All but the base Standard also get blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert and a door opening warning.

