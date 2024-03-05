MG4 EV XPower in Malaysia – 435 PS/600 Nm AWD, 0-100 km/h in 3.8 s, 385 km range WLTP; RM159k est

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Mick Chan / March 5 2024 5:27 pm

The return of the MG brand to Malaysia opened the order books for the MG4 EV last week, with three variants announced – the Standard (RM104k), Lux (RM129k) and the Lux Extended Range (RM149k); prices are estimated figures for now.

Announced with the previewed variants, but not physically present with the line-up at the time is the high-performance variant of the range, the MG4 XPower, and now we can bring a live image gallery.

With estimated pricing of RM159k, the MG4 XPower tops the range, priced RM10k above the Lux Extended Range variant, and the added outlay brings a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain that outputs 435 PS and 600 Nm. This draws from a 64 kWh NMC battery that offers up to 385 km of range on the WLTP testing cycle.

The dual-motor configuration of the MG4 XPower is comprised of a 204 PS front axle motor and a 231 PS rear axle motor with a single-speed transmission, enabling the 0-100 km/h sprint to be conducted in 3.8 seconds – if that figure looks familiar, it is in line with that of Performance variant of the BYD Seal, which is also a dual-motor EV, albeit with even more output at 530 PS and 670 Nm.

The aforementioned 64 kWh battery capacity of the MG4 XPower matches that of the MG4 Lux, and is therefore smaller than the 77 kWh battery pack in the MG4 Lux Extended Range, and so the XPower offers the second-shortest battery range of the quartet, above the base variant.

When using the full 150 kW DC charging capability, the XPower takes an estimated 26 minutes to go from 10-80% state-of-charge, or when charged at 50 kW, the same 10-80% measure takes 52 minutes. Home charging at 7 kW AC from 10-100% takes 8.5 hours, according to MG.

Exterior features which mark out the MG4 XPower include a twin aero spoiler, active grille system, 18-inch alloy wheels housing orange brake calipers, while the interior gets a rotary transmission selector, four drive modes (Standard, Sport, Eco, and Custom).

A pair of screen feature on the dashboard, with a seven-inch digital display ahead of the driver, along with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen unit. Smartphone integration supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while interior trim is comprised of black leather and Alcantara, with orange contrast stitching on the seats, door cards and centre console, while the rear seats offer 60:40 split-folding.

The specifications table of the MG4 XPower also lists MG iSmart, with ‘Hello MG’ voice command recognition, through which the driver can access set schedule charging, range visualisation and available charging points, route planner, the car finder function, lock and unlock the vehicle, control the air-conditioning as well as view vehicle status.

For safety equipment, the MG4 XPower gets the MG Pilot suite that brings front collision warning and AEB with pedestrian and bicycle detection, ACC, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, intelligent high beam assist, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. On the passive safety side, the car comes equipped with six airbags.

Last but not least, available exterior colours for the MG4 XPower are Volcano Orange, Holborn Blue, Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Camden Grey, Black Pearl, Monument Silver, and pictured here, Matte Green. The MG4 XPower comes with a seven-year, 150,000 km vehicle warranty, and an eight-year, 180,000 km battery warranty.

