MG4, MG ZS EV official launch in Malaysia March 27

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Mick Chan / March 25 2024 10:28 am

The return of the MG brand – now owned by SAIC – to Malaysia brought the public showing of the MG4 EV in regular and XPower form, as well as the MG ZS EV, with all variants of both models available for booking from late last month.

Here, MG Motor Malaysia has announced that the brand’s official launch event will be broadcast live on Facebook on March 27 from 10:30am, where both the MG4 and the ZS EV models will be officially launched. Definitive pricing for both models can be expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, pricing estimates have been announced previously for the ZS EV as well as the MG4 EV range; the ZS EV is estimated to be priced at RM129k, while the MG4 range is estimated to start from RM104k for the Standard, RM129k for the Lux, RM149k for the Lux Extended Range, and RM159k for the top XPower variant.

The ZS EV is offered in one specification, the Lux, which brings a 51.1 kWh LFP battery offering up to 320 km of range on the WLTP testing protocol. This feeds a 176 PS/280 Nm front motor, which propels the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds. Estimated to be priced at RM129k, the ZS EV undercuts key Chinese rivals such as the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range (RM150k) and the Chery Omoda 5 EV (RM147k).

Charging the ZS EV takes a maximum AC rate of 7 kW, which will fully charge its battery in eight hours, while a DC charging rate will bring a 10-80% state of charge in 54 minutes, or, as quoted by MG Thailand, 30-80% in around 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the MG4 EV range starts with the Standard that gets a 170 PS/250 Nm rear motor and a 51 kWh LFP battery rated for 350 km of range (WLTP), and does 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The Lux variant steps things up with a 203 PS/250 Nm motor and a 64 kWh NMC battery for 435 km of range WLTP and 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, while the Lux Extended Range is further uprated with a 245 PS/350 Nm motor for 520 km of range WLTP and 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

For even stronger performance, the MG4 XPower gets a dual-motor AWD powertrain that outputs 435 PS and 600 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds. Here in the XPower variant, a 64 kWh battery brings up to 385 km of range (WLTP).

The MG4 in Malaysia will also get mobile app support with the iSmart mobile app, which includes functions that enable the user to find their vehicle, plan routes, check on the status of the vehicle including battery charging management, and more.

We’ve covered the MG EV models in detail when the order books opened last month; read our reports on the MG ZS EV, the MG4 and the MG4 XPower.

