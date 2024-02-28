MG ZS EV now open for booking in Malaysia – B-SUV, 51 kWh batt, 320 km range, 176 PS/280 Nm, RM129k

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Danny Tan / February 28 2024 11:58 am

Welcome to Malaysia, MG. Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to the latest auto brand to hit our shores, MG. The old timers among us would know the English brand from way back, while the middle aged car guys might remember the brief period that MG Rover cars were sold in Malaysia by Brooklands, the same people behind SsangYong and Citroen. That era ended in the mid-200s when MG Rover (the carmaker) went bust.

In came China and the MG brand has been owned by SAIC Motor since, although China’s largest auto maker is keen to play on Morris Garages 100-year history – the media preview event was held last week at a colonial mansion in Federal Hill. They didn’t go as far as displaying Union Jack flags or putting ‘Brit Dynamic’ badging on the cars, as seen in Thailand.

When we say they, we mean SAIC Motor Malaysia. The giant OEM is going on its own in Malaysia (like Chery 2.0) without a local partner (like BYD with Sime Darby and GAC with Tan Chong). SAIC also owns the Maxus brand, which has been represented by Weststar for some time now – that arrangement should continue for now. News of MG returning to Malaysia dates back to 2013, resurfacing from time to time with different partners mentioned. Finally.

Old the name may be, but MG’s cars are throughly modern. In fact, MG will be an EV-only brand in Malaysia, unlike in other ASEAN markets. The first two electric vehicles we’re getting are the MG ZS EV and the MG4 EV, which are both now open for booking. If you’ve been following paultan.org‘s motor show coverage of the region, you’d be familiar with the ZS and 4. In this post, we’ll focus on the ZS, which main selling point is value for money – RM129k estimated.

The MG ZS is a B-segment SUV that’s available with both ICE and battery power elsewhere, but we’re only getting the ZS EV. Measuring 4,323 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, the MG is 62 mm shorter and 19 mm wider than a Honda HR-V. The 2,585 mm wheelbase is 25 mm shorter than the Honda’s – all in the same ballpark. Boot volume is 448 litres, expandable to 1,187 litres with the 60:40 rear seats folded.

The ZS EV has been around for some time now, but we’re getting the 2022 facelift, which has a grille-less front end and a charging port that has moved to the right (from beneath the MG badge).

The trapezoidal centre air intake is also slightly larger than before and is split into two thanks to the new front spoiler design, which leads into the slim corner air inlets. The projector LED headlights are also new and incorporate arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The pre-facelift was very Mazda CX-5-looking, while this car appears more like an EV.

The lamp design is mirrored at the rear of the ZS, which also carries a revised bumper with a greater use of body colour. New 17-inch turbine-style alloys complete the model change.

The 2022 facelift introduced a 51.1 kWh lithium-ion battery (was 44.5 kWh) that provides a range of 320 km on the WLTP cycle. Paired to a front motor with 176 PS (130 kW) and 280 Nm, 0-100 km/h is done in 8.0 seconds. There are three driving modes – Eco, Normal, Sport – and three levels of energy regeneration in MG’s KERS (for Kinetic Energy Recovery System, as used in F1) system.

As for charging, the max AC rate is 7 kW, which takes eight hours to fully charge the batter, while the DC max rate is 50 kW. For the latter, SAIC Motor Malaysia quotes 10% to 80% state of charge in 54 minutes. That a rather uncommon DC SoC measurement though – MG Thailand quotes 30% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

The ZS EV comes in a single Lux trim level and it’s well-equipped. Exterior equipment include projector LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch two-tone alloys, LED tail lamps and a sizeable panoramic sunroof.

Inside, you’ll find a 7.0-inch digital meter panel coupled with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired). Also included are a wireless charger, rotary ‘gear’ selector and a leather steering wheel with perforated sections and red stitching. The latter also appears on the dashboard and leather seats. There’s also a six-way powered driver’s seat and auto air con with rear vents. Overall, it’s a very simple and traditional interior, in both kit and design.

In the safety department, the ZS EV gets the usual ADAS items such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert and high beam assist. There’s also a 360-degree camera and Isofix child seat mounts.

The exterior colour options are Dynamic Red, Monument Silver, Black Pearl and the Artic White you see here. Curiously, SAIC Motor Malaysia had a white car on display and not a more dynamic colour that shows off the SUV’s lines better. The warranty is seven years or 150,000 km on the vehicle and eight years or 180,000 km for the EV battery.

Once again, the MG ZS EV has an estimated price of RM129k. That undercuts the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range (49.92 kWh, 345 km WLTP) and the soon-to-be-launched Chery Omoda E5 (61 kWh, 430 km WLTP), which has a RM160k estimated price. The cheaper MG has a shorter range than both, though.

What do you think of the MG ZS EV? If you want sharper design and more EV performance in a lower body, check out the MG4. Both EVs will make their public debut at Pavilion KL tomorrow (February 29), and at selected dealerships next month – see the schedule below.

Click to enlarge

GALLERY: MG ZS EV in Malaysia

