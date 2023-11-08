2024 Maxus MIFA 9 launched in Malaysia – 7-seat EV MPV; up to 435 km range; standard AEB; from RM270k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Maxus / By Gerard Lye / November 8 2023 8:35 pm

Weststar Maxus today launched the new Maxus MIFA 9, which gets the honour of being the first fully electric MPV to be sold in Malaysia. The MIFA 9 (also known as the Maxus 9) is offered in two fully-imported (CBU) variants, with the base Luxury retailing at RM269,888 on-the-road without insurance, while the top-spec Premium goes for RM289,888.

Included with each purchase is a five-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty as well as an eight-year, 200,000-km battery warranty. Six exterior colours are available, namely Mica Blue, Concrete Grey, Snow Cyan, Pearl Lustre White, Dynasty Red and Black.

In terms of dimensions, the MIFA 9 measures 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide, 1,840 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,200 mm. By comparison, the latest Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are 5,005 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,950 mm tall and have a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Both variants of the MIFA 9 share the same electric powertrain, but the Luxury has a slightly higher combined WLTP-rated range compared to the Premium. This is likely due to the kerb weight, which is 2,410 kg for the Luxury and 2,535 kg for the Premium. The detailed specifications of the powertrain are as follows:

Electric motor output: 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 350 Nm; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 9.2 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 90 kWh ternary lithium-ion

Range (WLTP): 435 km (Luxury); 430 km (Premium)

AC charging: 11 kW (Type 2); 5-100% in 8.5 hours

DC charging: 120 kW (CCS2); 30-80% in 30 minutes

Standard equipment for both the Luxury and Premium are dual power-sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels (different designs for each variant), LED headlamps and DRLs, LED rear fog lamps, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, front and rear powered sunroofs as well as a powered tailgate.

Inside, there are three rows of seats in a 2-2-3 layout, with the second row being individual captain chairs that offer heating, massage, ventilation and Ottoman functions. The driver and front passenger seats are also powered with lumbar support and up to eight ways of adjustment.

The interior follows a black theme and includes a microfibre/leather steering wheel, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents and air cleaner, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Other items in the kit list for both variants include selectable drive modes (Sport, Normal, Eco), an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), illuminated door sills, keyless entry and start, privacy glass and a wireless charging pad.

As for differences between the variants, the Premium’s captain chairs come foldable tables and individual touch panels to control comfort functions, while the front seats come with additional heating, ventilation and massage functions – the driver also gets a memory function. The seat upholstery for the Premium is also made of chamois leather instead of knitted fabric in the Luxury. Another difference is the number of JBL speakers, with the range-topper getting 12 instead of the eight that comes with the Luxury.

Focusing on safety and driver assistance, the MIFA 9 comes standard with front, side and curtain airbags, ESP, ABS, brake assist, a seatbelt reminder system for all seats, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The active systems are shared too and include adaptive cruise control, Integrated Cruise Assist, front and rear autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver monitoring, speed assist, auto high beam, rear collision warning and emergency lane keep assist.

The Premium specifically gets a video rear-view mirror that streams a feed from a rear camera, which gives you an unobstructed view of what’s behind the vehicle. This isn’t fitted on the Luxury, which makes do with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror instead.

As a special introductory promotion, the first 100 MIFA 9 customers will receive a complimentary 22-kW AC home charger. With a starting price that is significantly less than the Alphard (from RM538k) and Vellfire (from RM438k), and given the luxuries you get, would you consider getting the MIFA 9? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 Premium

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 Luxury

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 official photos

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 Malaysian brochure

