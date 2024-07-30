Honda e:N1 previewed in Indonesia – HR-V EV with 204 PS, 310 Nm, 412 km WLTP range goes on sale 2025

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / July 30 2024 10:54 am

Having made its ASEAN debut at the Bangkok Motor Show in March, the Honda e:N1 was next shown in Indonesia at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Unlike the StepWGN that was displayed at the same event, Honda actually has plans to sell the electric HR-V in the archipelago, starting next year.

Also known at the e:NS1 in China and the e:Ny1 in Europe, the e:N1 is powered by a single front motor that produces 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. This gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, a 68.8 kWh battery provides a range of 412 km on the WLTP cycle (500 km NEDC, as advertised in ASEAN). Unfortunately, the e:N1 only supports up to 78 kW of DC fast charging, taking 45 minutes to bring the battery from 10 to 80% charge; the same charging process with an 11 kW AC charger takes six hours.

On the outside, the e:N1 is differentiated by a new, closed-off grille that integrates the charge port, along with L-shaped front bumper corners. You also get EV-specific flat white Honda badges as well as the Honda script at the rear.

Inside, the e:N1 is dominated by a massive 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Also fitted is a push-button gear selector, replacing the HR-V’s conventional lever.

Indonesians will be hoping the e:N1 will be sold outright to the public through the usual means. This is in stark contrast to Thailand where, despite investing heavily in building the car there, Honda is only making the e:N1 available for rentals through 12 of the country’s leading rental firms.

As for us, Honda Malaysia said last year it was focusing on hybrid vehicles first as a “more practical solution” while waiting for the local charging infrastructure to be further developed, with a switch to full EVs only coming later.

