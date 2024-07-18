Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / July 18 2024 1:38 pm

The appearance of the sixth-gen Honda StepWGN at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 suggested the possibility of the MPV’s introduction into that market, but as it turns out, the vehicle has been brought in by Honda Prospect Motor (HPM) to, as it put it, continue studying consumer needs in various segments in Indonesia.

Despite it just being a showcase display to gauge public interest, its entry into the market hasn’t been discounted, as indicated by HPM president director Shugo Watanabe when we spoke to him. If it does eventually make it to the republic, the long-awaited replacement for the Odyssey will go up against the likes of the Nissan Serena and Toyota Noah/Voxy.

The StepWGN example on show at GIIAS is a Spada e:HEV example, which is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic and CR-V e:HEV, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine.

The latter is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine offering 145 PS (143 hp at 6,200 rpm and 175 Nm at 3,500 rpm, acting primarily as a generator. A 184 PS and 315 Nm electric motor handles most of the propulsion work, but the petrol engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency.

In the metal, the latest StepWGN is pretty clean,if conventional, looking machine. It has become a bit more generic though, as a result of its signature Waku Waku Gate tailgate having been replaced by a single-piece tailgate.

Inside, there’s plenty of practicality in the seven-seater, especially in terms of seating configuration – the second row can be moved sideways and slid all the way forwards and backwards, and the third-row seats can still be stowed into the floor to provide a flat boot, with the low floor improving aspects of cargo loading.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.