Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By /

Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

The appearance of the sixth-gen Honda StepWGN at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 suggested the possibility of the MPV’s introduction into that market, but as it turns out, the vehicle has been brought in by Honda Prospect Motor (HPM) to, as it put it, continue studying consumer needs in various segments in Indonesia.

Despite it just being a showcase display to gauge public interest, its entry into the market hasn’t been discounted, as indicated by HPM president director Shugo Watanabe when we spoke to him. If it does eventually make it to the republic, the long-awaited replacement for the Odyssey will go up against the likes of the Nissan Serena and Toyota Noah/Voxy.

The StepWGN example on show at GIIAS is a Spada e:HEV example, which is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic and CR-V e:HEV, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine.

The latter is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine offering 145 PS (143 hp at 6,200 rpm and 175 Nm at 3,500 rpm, acting primarily as a generator. A 184 PS and 315 Nm electric motor handles most of the propulsion work, but the petrol engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency.

In the metal, the latest StepWGN is pretty clean,if conventional, looking machine. It has become a bit more generic though, as a result of its signature Waku Waku Gate tailgate having been replaced by a single-piece tailgate.

Inside, there’s plenty of practicality in the seven-seater, especially in terms of seating configuration – the second row can be moved sideways and slid all the way forwards and backwards, and the third-row seats can still be stowed into the floor to provide a flat boot, with the low floor improving aspects of cargo loading.

Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing
Honda StepWGN 2.0 e:HEV at GIIAS 2024 – Serena, Noah/Voxy competitor makes its first ASEAN showing

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Learn more:

Honda WR-V 2024
Honda City 2024
Honda City Hatchback 2024
Honda Civic 2024
Honda Civic Type R 2024
Honda Accord 2024
Honda HR-V 2024
Honda CR-V 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA JAZZ
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 