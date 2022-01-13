In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 13 January 2022 6:44 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Toyota Noah and Voxy duo have been unveiled, and the fourth-generation MPVs are now underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). This is the GA-C version of the platform, and alterations to the body structure allow for more interior space.

Specifically, the new Noah and Voxy have C-pillars which are now more vertically aligned compared to its predecessor, enabling a width of 1,295 mm between the left and right C-pillars, or 75 mm wider than before, says Toyota. This gain in width, along with a cabin height of 1,405 mm contribute to a more open-feeling cabin, it says.

Powertrains for the Noah and Voxy are comprised of a 140 PS 1.8 litre 2ZR-FXE hybrid, with the optional E-Four electric all-wheel-drive system, as well as a 170 PS/202 Nm 2.0 litre Dynamic Force M20A-FKS internal combustion engine paired with a Direct-Shift CVT transmission. This ICE configuration also comes with AWD as an option.

Available in seven- or eight-seater configurations depending on variant for both the Noah and Voxy, the seven-seater layout features captain seats for second-row occupants while the third row gets lower-profile one-touch folding bench seats, employing straight-sliding mechanisms with a slide length of 745 mm. The use of a longitudinal rather than sideways sliding mechanism enhances convenience and comfort, says Toyota.

Meanwhile, the eight-seater configuration uses a three-person bench seat for the second row, with 60:40 split tip-up capability. Like in the seven-seater, the eight-seater’s second row uses a sliding mechanism, here with a 705 mm slide length. As an option, a two-seater bench can be specified for the second row, with space on the left side to enable easy access to the third row, even with a child seat fitted in the second row.

Access to the second and third rows in the Noah and Voxy are through powered sliding doors, with an extending and retracting side step below the passenger side sliding door. This is at a height of 200 mm for ease of use, particularly for small children and the elderly, says the manufacturer.

Both models also feature 460 mm-long hand grips both both left- and right-side B-pillars for easier access. At their lowest points, the hand grips are 895 mm from the ground surface, and the grips’ thickness is optimised by height; thinner the bottom for children, and thicker towards the top for adults.

For added convenience, also available as an option are hands-free powered sliding doors, which users can enable when carrying the key by placing their feet below the front doors. Similar to kick-sensing bootlids and tailgates, in essence, and handy for use when both hands are full.

Also adding to the set of convenience features is the free-stop rear hatch mechanism; a world-first, according to Toyota. This enables the rear hatch door to stopped mid-motion at any angle simply by pushing on the door, enabling access to the luggage compartment even when space behind the vehicle is limited and the hatch door cannot be opened fully. On variants with the powered hatch door option, this can be opened and closed by a switch on both rear quarter panels.

For safety equipment, both the Noah and Voxy are outfitted with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of systems. This includes Proactive Driving Assist, a Toyota-first, which aims to provide avoidance steering and deceleration inputs to avoid the vehicle getting too close to pedestrians, cyclists and parked vehicles by anticipating risks, such as pedestrians crossing the road or stationary vehicles that may suddenly start moving.

Proactive Driving Assist also aims to anticipate the need to slow down, such as when responding to a vehicle ahead or when approaching a curve, in order to reduce the need for frequent changes in pedal application, says Toyota.

This is joined by the pre-collision safety system which now has an expanded range of detection, now inlcuding motorcyclists in the daytime in addition to other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, along with additional support at intersections where accidents occur more frequently.

The pre-collision safety system also detects other vehicles and motorcyclists crossing at intersections, another Toyota-first, in addition to detecting oncoming vehicles crossing its path at intersections, when the Noah/Voxy is travelling straight through or making a turn through an intersection.

This system also includes low speed acceleration control, parking support brakes and emergency steering assist, as well as lane change assist and front cross-traffic alert. On versions equipped with powered sliding doors, Safe Exit Assist with Door Open Control is standard; this provides a warning to the occupants if the sliding door is being opened and a vehicle or bicycle is approaching from behind. If the hazard is detected when the door is already being opened, the system stop the door from opening further.

Both the Toyota Noah and Voxy also come equipped with Toyota Teammate, which includes Advanced Drive as well as Advanced Park.

Advanced Drive offers the driver support during traffic congestion in certain conditions, such as when driving on motor vehicle-only roadways and when radar cruise control and lane tracing assist are activated in congested traffic, up to 40 km/h.

Meanwhile, Advanced Park adds support for reversing out of a forward-parking position, as well conventional reverse parking situations. Hybrid-engine versions also gain a Toyota-first remote function that can manoeuvre the vehicle into or out of parking lots using a smartphone from outside the vehicle.

Infotainment for the Toyota Noah and Voxy comes courtesy of an eight-inch screen for the Display Audio unit with support for Connected Navigation, and a 10.5-inch screen with onboard navigation for the Display Audio Plus setup, also with support for Connected Navigation. In yet another Toyota-first, the Noah and Voxy now come with their own in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots.

The 2022 Noah and Voxy are also manufactured in Welcab (welfare vehicle) versions, available with both Dynamic Force internal combustion and hybrid powertrains. These are wheelchair-accessible and tilt-seat variants for disabled and elderly occupants, and can accommodate one or two wheelchairs, as well as with third-row seats installed, depending on variant.

In Japan, the 2022 Toyota Noah is priced from 2,670,000 yen (RM97,348) for the 2WD 2.0 litre Dynamic Force-engined X variant, up to 3,890,000 yen (RM141,829) for the Hybrid E-Four powertrain in the S-Z variant. Meanwhile, the 2022 Toyota Voxy starts from 3,090,000 yen (RM112,661) for the 2WD 2.0 litre Dynamic Force S-G variant, going up to 3,960,000 yen (RM144,381) for the Hybrid E-Four powertrain in S-Z trim.

2022 Toyota Noah

2022 Toyota Voxy