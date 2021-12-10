In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 10 December 2021 12:11 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has begun teasing the fourth-generation Noah and Voxy, with both minivans set to make debut in January 2022. The sibling models sit below the larger Alphard and Vellfire duo, but unlike the previous generation, there won’t be a luxury-focused Esquire offering this time around.

Traditionally, the Voxy has more aggressive styling compared to the Noah, and it looks like this trend will continue. Looking at the teaser, we see that the Noah (left) sports sharp LED headlamps, a large grille with thick bars and side intakes at the corners of the front bumper.

Meanwhile, the Voxy (right) retains its two-tier lighting arrangement, with the lower main headlamps featuring chrome accents that are accompanied by a distinctive grille mesh. Both will continue to have a boxy shape and share similar dimensions, with reports from Japan suggesting the models will be underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

We’ll only know more about Toyota’s new minivans next month, but expect them to be equipped with petrol and hybrid powertrains, paired with a CVT. The third-generation cars received the Gazoo Racing treatment, and seeing how this is getting rather common, there’s a possibility the redesigned pair will too after their initial debut.