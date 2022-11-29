In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Pan Eu Jin / 29 November 2022 3:22 pm / 6 comments

Nissan has launched the all-new Serena in Japan with sales of the purely petrol-powered models starting this winter followed by e-Power hybrid models next year. Prices range between 2.7 million yen (RM87k) to 3.2 million yen (RM104k) for the purely petrol-powered models. As for the e-Power hybrid versions, prices range between 3.1 million yen (RM100k) to 4.7 million yen (RM152k) for the new, high-end Luxion variant.

The purely petrol-powered models are fitted with a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 150 PS and 200 Nm of torque. There are 2WD and 4WD options for the purely petrol-powered Serena with power transferred to the wheels via a Xtronic CVT gearbox.

On the other hand, the e-Power hybrid variants of the all-new Serena are powered by a new 1.4 litre engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 163 PS (120 kW) and 315 Nm of torque. According to Nissan, the new powertrain delivers more power and smoother acceleration with reduced engine noise. The e-Power models also get the e-Pedal Step feature to maneuvers the vehicle using just the accelerator.

Basically the e-Power system uses the electric motor to move the car, with the small engine only functioning as an electricity generator.

In terms of dimensions, depending on the variants, the all-new Serena measures between 4,690 mm and 4,765 mm in length, between 1,695 mm to 1,715 mm in width and between 1,870 mm to 1,885 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. The current Serena measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,740 mm in width and 1,865 mm in height, with a 2,860 mm wheelbase.

All variants of the new Serena are fitted with 16-inch wheels and LED lighting all round along with hands-free powered passenger doors on both sides. An Autech kit is also offered with the all-new Serena with a more prominent front grille design, along with sportier bumpers and wheel design. Nissan said the vehicle’s structure has been optimised to deflect crosswinds and improve stability at high speeds.

On that note, the new Serena was also built with the aim to reduce motion sickness and this is done by offering firmer suspension for smoother vehicle movement and improved stability while a new seat design serves to better accommodate passenger movements while on the move.

The highlight of the all-new Serena’s cabin is the switch-type gear selector along with the widest windshield in the minivan category for improved visibility. Standard features include an electronic parking brake, a seven-inch infotainment display, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, dual-zone air-conditioning and six speakers.

The all-new Serena boasts the most spacious cabin in the minivan category with 120 mm additional rear legroom compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the e-Power models can be specified with a 100V AC power source to power external electronic devices.

As mentioned above, with the all-new Serena also debuts the new Luxion variant that sits above the Highway Star variant. Exclusive features in the Luxion variant include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless charging, a head-up display and the ProPilot 2.0 advanced driver assistance system which enables hands-free driving at speeds of over 40 km/h. The other variants are fitted with the standard ProPilot system. Only the Luxion variant comes with a seven-seater layout while the rest are designed to accomodate eight occupants.

Standard ProPilot features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, collision avoidance steering assist and adaptive cruise control to name a few. The ProPilot 2.0 system adds ProPilot Park with memory function and ProPilot Remote Park.

When in operation, ProPilot 2.0 also works hand-in-hand with the NissanConnect Navigation system to automatically alter the vehicle’s acceleration, braking and even steering operations based on speed signs and map information for smoother operations.

What do you think about the design of the all-new Serena? Let us know in the comments!