In Cars, Local News, Nissan, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 10:16 am / 5 comments

The sixth-generation Nissan Serena made its global debut last November and has now been spotted in Malaysia undergoing testing. For now, there has been no indication from Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) on when the all-new C28 will be launched here.

This lightly-camouflaged example was spotted by paultan.org reader Makinen Goh near Genting Highlands, with the giveaway cues being the angular taillights that terminate near the sliding door rails as well as the positioning of the reflectors further below.

Other design changes on the C28 include a redesigned tailgate that has a cleaner appearance with a glass section that incorporates the latest Nissan logo and model script. Elsewhere, the general boxy shape of the new three-row people mover doesn’t differ too significantly from its predecessor, with the upswept beltline leading to the D-pillar making a return.

However, the front is more distinctive and represents a big evolution from the C27. Now sporting an X-shaped face, the two-tier lighting arrangement of old has been abandoned in favour of integrating the LED running lights and headlamps into corners of the upper grille.

The overhaul on the inside sees the fitment of a horizontally sculptured dashboard that looks simpler and more modern. There’s now a digital instrument cluster directly ahead of the driver, while a touchscreen infotainment system resides just beside.

Below the latter, you’ll find new controls for the climate system and button-type gear selector instead of a traditional lever. This gives a better sense of spaciousness, which is something the Serena already had plenty of to begin with.

In Japan, the Serena is offered with two powertrains, with the first being a MR20DD 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol that serves up 150 PS and 200 Nm of torque. This is paired with an Xtronic CVT to drive the front wheels, although there’s also the option of all-wheel drive.

The second option is Nissan’s e-Power system that features a HR14DDe 1.4 litre NA three-cylinder acting purely as a generator for a lithium-ion battery, which then powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 163 PS (120 kW) and 315 Nm.

The current Serena here uses the MR20DD with a mild hybrid system that includes a small electric motor making 2.6 PS (1.8 kW) and marketed as the S-Hybrid. It’s likely this setup will be brought back for the C28, but we’ll have to wait and see for official word from ETCM. Looking forward to the all-new Serena?

GALLERY: 2023 C28 Nissan Serena