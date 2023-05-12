In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2023 5:22 pm / 1 comment

This is the Honda e:Ny1, the Japanese carmaker’s brand new electric vehicle (EV) unveiled for the European market. Seen it before? Well, besides the fact that the e:Ny1 is essentially an electric HR-V, it was previewed by the e:Ny1 Prototype from March 2022, which is similar to the China market e:NS1 and e:NP1 twins.

It looks like an HR-V, but Honda says that the e:Ny1 sits on the newly-developed e:N Architecture F, a front-motor-driven platform with three fundamental attributes – a dedicated high rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to ensure a “fun and confidence-inspiring drive”. Also mentioned was “trademark Honda dynamics”, so you get a sense of what they’re trying to do here.

The lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor and gearbox produces 201 hp (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, juiced by a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Claimed range is 412 km in the WLTP cycle – significantly higher than the Honda e – and Honda says that DC fast-charging can get you from 10 to 80% SOC in 45 minutes.

Honda says that the new chassis developed specifically for EVs provides improved torsional rigidity, and key to this is high-tensile steel, which is used across 47% of the e:Ny1’s body (by weight, not area). “Alongside the new platform and powertrain, these combine to offer the dynamic performance, exceptional comfort and refinement drivers will expect from Honda’s latest EV,” the company adds.

Typical EV cues such as a closed-off nose and charging flap aside, do you notice anything different? It’s not so clear in these studio shots, but white ‘H’ badges across the exterior and on the steering wheel is a new electric identity for Honda, just like red for Type R and blue for hybrids. Also, there’s a new ‘Honda’ typeface logo for the rear.

Honda is a master of packaging, and this skill should also be apparent in EVs. The company says that clever packaging of the electric drivetrain components ensure the e:Ny1 offers “remarkable interior space and comfort”.

The HR-V’s familiar dashboard gets a large 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen which includes what looks like a permanent section for AC controls. Ahead of the driver, the meter panel is a digital screen without a binnacle.

No price or market launch timeline was given, but Autocar mentions “in the coming months” and an RRP of £30,000 (RM168,202), which rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric and Peugeot e-2008, among other Euro-flavoured electric B-SUVs. What do you think of this “HR-V EV”?

