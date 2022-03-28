In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 28 March 2022 9:09 am / 4 comments

Honda may have been late to the electric vehicle party (the Honda e notwithstanding), but it’s joining it in a big way in 2023 with an all-electric version of its top-selling HR-V in Europe. The car – previewed here by the e:Ny1 Prototype – will essentially be the global version of the e:NS1 and e:NP3 twins, to be built and sold in China by Dongfeng Honda and Guangqi Honda respectively.

Although the Japanese carmaker has yet to release any details on the forthcoming model, we can expect it to be very similar to the e:NS1, which is now available to order in the Middle Kingdom. We know that car is based on the e:N Architecture F for front-wheel-drive vehicles, and according to Chinese portal Autohome, it will be offered in two variants.

The base e:NS1 is reportedly powered by a 182 PS/310 Nm electric motor, which derives its power from a 53.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a range of 420 km (nearly double the Honda e’s paltry 220 km) on the Chinese cycle. Stepping up to the 204 PS model nets you a larger 68.8 kWh battery, extending the range to an impressive 510 km. Expect the European model to be offered in the same configurations.

As you can see, the e:Ny1 is practically identical to the e:NS1, its HR-V-derived body embellished with a grille-less front end (where the charging ports reside), a unique front bumper design and new rear badging with the Honda script instead of the usual H logo. No images of the interior have been revealed, but you can expect it to feature the e:NS1’s massive 15.2-inch portrait centre touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument display and push-button gear selector, with the rest of the cabin lifted from the latest HR-V.