In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2023 3:39 pm / 3 comments

Bermaz Auto Alliance has previewed the Peugeot e-2008 at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2023. The all-electric version of the second-generation 2008 first made its global debut back in 2019 and is the first such variant in the compact SUV’s history.

In terms of specifications, the e-2008 features a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 50 kWh (46.2 kWh net) that is good for a range of up to 320 km following the WLTP standard.

The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 260 Nm of torque. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h time of around 10 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

For charging, the e-2008 supports DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at a max of 100 kW, with 0-80% state of charge achieved in just 30 minutes. There’s also AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW that requires about 4.5 hours for a full charge.

Design-wise, the e-2008 looks like a regular 2008, albeit with some model-specific touches like the “e” badging on the side scuttles. The car you see here is in GT trim, so the front has body colour accents on the grille and front fog lamps, while the wheels are 18-inch units. The interior is also similar with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit being the main attraction, although the switch-type gear selector is specific to the e-2008.

For now, the company did not indicate when the e-2008 will go on sale here – the original plan was a Q4 2022 launch – nor do we have any indication of pricing.