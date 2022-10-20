In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Anthony Lim / 20 October 2022 12:13 pm / 4 comments

It’s easy to see why people are enamoured of the little Honda e, because the all-electric hatchback is definitely eye-catching, both externally and internally, with no shortage of presence. One of those who thinks it’s the bee’s knees is our own Hafriz Shah, who finds it way cooler than a MINI Electric.

There’s much to like, from the retro-styling of the exterior to the clean, elegant cabin, which features no less than five digital screens spanning the entire front of the dashboard. These consist of two primary 12.3-inch displays, which can be operated independently, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and two six-inch units on the sides, which function as visual displays for the car’s rear-view Side Camera Mirror system. Throw in the rear view mirror and you’ve got six digital screens.

Standard equipment include auto LED headlights, a sky roof, rear privacy glass, a leather steering wheel and Honda Connect with Garmin navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support. The Weststar examples are higher-spec Advance grade units, which mean they add on Parking Pilot, a premium audio system, a multi-view camera and cross-traffic monitor as well as larger 17-inch wheels.

The car features an electric motor driving the rear axle, with two outputs available – 100 kW (136 PS) for the Standard and 113 kW (154 PS) on the Advance (as seen in the Malaysian examples), with maximum torque rated at 315 Nm. This is juiced by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery positioned on the floor of the car, and this provided up to 220 km of travel on a single charge.

The Honda e supports AC charging via a Type 2 connection, and used with the company’s Power Charger with 7.4 kW (single-phase power supply) and 22 kW (three-phase power supply), charging to full 100% capacity takes 4.1 hours. Alternatively, DC charging using a CCS2 connection getd the battery to 80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

As for pricing, that for the particular example featured in the video starts from RM210,000. The company says that prices will vary somewhat from car to car as they are brought in, dependent on specification.