In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 3 October 2022 11:30 am / 0 comments

Last month, we reported on the availability of the MINI Electric Resolute Edition in Malaysia and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the new variant of the Cooper SE. According to MINI Malaysia, limited units of the Resolute Edition, which made its global debut in February, are available for purchase here at a price of RM197,934 on-the-road without insurance.

The asking sum factors in current EV incentives and includes a standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. With the four-year extended warranty and service package, it’ll cost RM203,264, which is RM5,330 more. Compared to a regular Cooper SE, the Resolute Edition costs an extra RM12,000.

The premium nets you some unique styling touches like a Rebel Green exterior paint finish meant to evoke memories of the Connaught Green used on the Austin 1100, a car designed with input from Alec Issigonis, the man behind the original Mini.

This hue was previously reserved for John Cooper Works models, and on the Resolute Edition, it is accompanied by roof and side mirrors painted in Pepper White for contrast. You’ll also find several Resolute Bronze accents on the exterior as well, including the headlamp surrounds, front grille, rear taillights, side scuttles as well as the handles of the doors and tailgate.

Meanwhile, the stripes on the bonnet feature parallel lines with a colour gradient that transitions from a light to dark shade of gold and are further highlighted by a ‘Resolute’ script. This design cue is also seen on the door sill trims, while finishing touches include the model badge, brand logos and waistline finisher in Piano Black, along with 17-inch Power Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

Moving inside, the regular Cooper SE’s leatherette upholstery in Carbon Black has been replaced with combination fabric/leatherette in Black Pearl/Light Chequered for a brighter look. More reminders that you’re in the Resolute Edition can be seen on bottom spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel, while a distinctive pinstripe pattern with evenly curved lines in a light golden tone adorns various interior surfaces.

The electric powertrain found in the Resolute Edition is identical to the Cooper SE, with a front-mounted electric motor providing 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 270 Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

The electric motor draws power from a 32.6-kWh lithium-ion battery (28.9 kWh usable) that is good for a range of up to 232 km following the WLTP standard. For charging, there’s an 11-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2 connection) that charges the battery fully in 2.5 hours, while with DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 50 kW, a 10-80% state of charge is possible in 36 minutes.

As for the rest of the specs, the Resolute Edition mimics the facelifted base car with adaptive LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, Park Assist, a head-up display, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch MINI Navigation System touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a Qi wireless charger, a reverse camera, six airbags and Driving Assistant package (AEB, LDW).