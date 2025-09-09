Honda provides KTM with e:N1 EV as official car of the 45th ASEAN Railways CEO Conference – 25 units

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Danny Tan / September 9 2025 1:07 pm

Honda Malaysia (HM) is providing 25 units of the e:N1 EV to serve as the official car of the 45th ASEAN Railways CEO Conference hosted by KTM.

Honda’s zero-emissions ‘electric HR-V’ will ferry leaders and delegates from eight ASEAN railway operators from September 8-12. The five-day event has Malaysia’s railway company hosting representatives from Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

“We are proud to support this prestigious event and KTM by ensuring a seamless commuting experience across the Klang Valley for delegates. This collaboration symbolises the strong synergy between the railway and automotive industries in advancing sustainable mobility,” said HM’s MD and CEO Narushi Yazaki.

“The conference brings together leaders, policymakers and innovators from the ASEAN railway sector to exchange ideas and share expertise, with an aim to elevate transportation efficiency and convenience across the region. This goal resonates with our brand promise, ‘The Power of Dreams, How We Move You’, as we leverage Honda’s technology to connect people, communities and industries while delivering the joy and freedom of mobility,” he added.

“This year’s conference is more than just a dialogue, it is a powerful platform to unlock opportunities, strengthen collaboration, and advance our shared vision of regional connectivity, economic growth, and sustainable mobility across ASEAN and beyond,” said Ir Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin, covering group CEO of KTM and chairman of the event’s organising committee.

“In this spirit, we are truly honoured to have Honda Malaysia as the official car partner, providing an exclusive fleet of cutting-edge EVs to transport our delegates. Their contribution is a testament to the spirit of this year’s theme Driving Innovation, Connecting Borders and showcases how the synergy between rail and automotive industries can redefine premium mobility. Together, KTM and Honda Malaysia are setting a new standard for green, seamless and connected journeys across the region,” he added.

Launched in May, the e:N1 is the first fully-electric vehicle to be sold by HM. Built on the automaker’s e:N Architecture F, with a HR-V skin, the EV utilises a single front motor producing 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 160 km/h.

A 96-cell 68.8 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery provides the car with a WLTP-rated range of 412 km on a single charge. The e:N1 supports DC CCS2 charging at up to 78 kW, where it takes around 45 minutes for the battery to go from 10% to 80% state-of-charge. With AC, it will take the car’s 10 kW OBC around six hours to completely fill the battery.

The e:N1 is priced at RM149,900 on-the-road without insurance. Available only from eight dealerships in Peninsular Malaysia, the e:N1’s battery and EV drive system is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.

GALLERY: Honda e:N1 in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.