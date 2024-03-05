2024 MG3 Hybrid+ debuts – 1.5L hybrid system; 194 PS, 4.4 l/100 km; to be sold in Europe for the first time

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Gerard Lye / March 5 2024 4:54 pm

MG has unveiled the third-generation MG3 at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Designed by MG’s Shanghai studio, the latest MG3 boasts a fresh new design and the company’s Hybrid+ technology. For the first time, the B-segment hatchback will be sold in Europe as opposed to the second-generation model that was limited to the United Kingdom.

The front-wheel drive hybrid system in the MG3 consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle inline-four petrol engine that serves up 102 PS (101 hp or 75 kW) and 128 Nm of torque. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 250 Nm for a total system output of 194 PS (192 hp or 143 kW).

A three-speed automatic transmission is also part of this setup along with a 1.83-kWh battery and an onboard motor generator. According to the carmaker, this powertrain is capable of getting the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds on its way to a top speed of 170 km/h. On the efficiency side of things, a fuel economy as low as 4.4 l/100 km and CO2 emission of 100 g/km are claimed.

The MG3 comes with Eco, Standard and Sport drive modes that alter the car’s responsiveness, but there’s no way option for the driver to directly adjust the hybrid system. Instead, the Hybrid+ system automatically decides which mode to operate in, which include EV (electric-only power), Series (engine runs the generator, which powers the electric motor), Series and Charge (similar to Series but tops up the battery under low-load situations), Drive and Charge (engine drives the wheels, while charging the battery) and Parallel (both the engine and electric motor drive the wheels).

Compared to the previous MG3, the latest one is a larger car, measuring in at 4,113 mm (+95 mm), 1,797 mm wide (+69 mm), 1,502 mm tall (-5 mm) and with a wheelbase spanning 2,570 mm (+50 mm).

Design-wise, the hatchback appears to draw inspiration from the brand’s other models such as the MG5, MG6 and MG7, with the front sporting a large grille and sharp headlamps. The former is framed within the bumper that has prominent faux inlets at the sides, creating a “mouth within a mouth” look.

Around back, you’ll find a diffuser-like element in the lower apron with a patterned trim piece that is joined by vertical reflectors and conventional-looking taillights. Customers can choose from Pebble Black, Dover White, Cosmic Silver, Pastel Yellow, Diamond Red, Hampstead Grey and Como Blue for the exterior colour, along with a range of alloy wheels.

Inside, the MG3 features a dual-cockpit dashboard design with a 10.25-inch touchscreen being the centrepiece. Piano-key switches are located just beneath this for quick access to commonly used functions, while the centre console plays hosts to controls for the electronic parking brake, drive modes and gear selector.

Other equipment highlights include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system, four USB ports, rear parking sensors and camera, leather upholstery, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a 360-degree camera. Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Traffic Jam Assist make up the MG3’s active safety suite.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.