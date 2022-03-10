In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2022 12:32 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has now officially made its debut – the present-day reincarnation of the Microbus has premiered in two versions. The first is a five-seater passenger model, while the second is a the ID. Buzz Cargo, which dedicates the space behind its front occupants to ferrying goods; both are produced in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover, Germany.

Measuring 4,712 mm long, 1,985 mm wide and 1,937 mm tall (1,938 mm for the Cargo) with a wheelbase of 2,988 mm, the five-seater passenger version of the ID. Buzz will take up to 1,121 litres of luggage with all five seats in place. This increases to 2,205 litres when the second row of seats is folded down.

In comparison with its fellow Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles stablemate, the Transport T6.1, the ID. Buzz is 81 mm wider, while the all-electric MPV and cargo transporter variant has a turning circle of 11.1 m. Meanwhile, the ID. Buzz Cargo will accommodate more than 3.9 cubic metres in its hold, which Volkswagen says equals two Euro pallets. The front row of the ID. Buzz Cargo can be specified with either two or three seats.

Motive power for the ID. Buzz duo comes from a rear axle-mounted electric motor that produces 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque, which are figures identical to those for the ID.3 hatchback and the ID.4 SUV. Like those models, the ID. Buzz is built on Volkswagen’s MEB modular architecture for electric vehicles.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Feeding the single drive motor is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is located within the sandwich floor of the ID. Buzz. This can be recharged at wall boxes or public charging outlets at 11 kW AC, or up to 170 kW at DC fast-charging stations.

With the latter, charging from 5% to 80% can be attained in around 30 minutes. Volkswagen has yet to disclose battery range, though the ID.3 and ID.4 achieve 550 km and 520 km respectively, in this single motor, 77 kWh battery configuration.

DC fast charging will, in the future, also incorporate authentication via the ISO 15118 standard charger connection, which also exchanges all necessary data with the charging station. The ID. Buzz also accommodates bi-directional charging, which enables the ID. Buzz user to feed surplus energy back into their home electricity network (Vehicle-to-Home). The power transfer and communication will take place through a special bi-directional DC wall box, says Volkswagen.

The environmental friendliness factor of the ID. Buzz is bolstered by the use of vegan and recycled materials. With the exclusion of any leather or materials of animal origin, upholstery in the ID. Buzz is made with substitute materials with “similar properties and feel,” says Volkswagen.

Cabin configurations of the five-seater ID. Buzz (above) and ID. Buzz Cargo (below) – click to enlarge

Here, one of the fabrics used is Sequal yarn, made of 10% marine plastic and 90% recycled PET bottles which results in 32% fewer carbon emissions, said the manufacturer. This is joined by ArtVelours Eco upholstery, comprised of 71% recycled material and is the first instance of use in a Volkswagen Group model. These recycled materials are used for the vehicles’ seat covers, floor coverings and headliner.

Safety features in the ID. Buzz are comprised of the Car-2-X local warning system, which draws upon signals and transport infrastructure to receive warnings about nearby hazards. Also included as standard are Front Assist (AEB) and lane keeping assist.

These are also joined by the optional Travel Assist with swarm data, which aids partially automated driving over the vehicle’s entire speed range, while a Memory Function enables automated parking on a pre-saved route.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo commence pre-sales in Europe from May, with sales to start in the northern hemisphere autumn.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz interior

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID. Buzz development vehicle