24 March 2023

Admittedly, going the parallel import route isn’t for everyone, but for those that are willing to take the plunge, there’s a plethora of options to pick from. Aside from providing first dibs on models that will eventually come, the path sometimes offers access to something that is unlikely to show up through official channels.

Case in point, the vehicle you see in the photos here. It’s the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the German automaker’s modern-day interpretation of the Microbus. While Volkswagen Malaysia is set to have all-electric ID offerings in its line-up in the coming future, the Buzz is surely not going to be one of them. This unit has been brought in by vehicle importer Zaman Motors, and from what we hear, has already found a home.

The particular example is a 1st Edition SWB variant in its five-seater passenger model configuration. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which assembles the ID. Buzz, also has a cargo version, which of course will never see the light of day here as a grey import.

Similar in size to the brand’s Transporter T6.1, being a bit wider, the fully-electric MPV sits on the automaker’s MEB modular architecture for electric vehicles. It’s powered by a rear axle-mounted electric motor that produces 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, an output that is identical to that on the ID.3 hatchback and the ID.4 (which is eventually set to come in as an official import from Volkswagen Malaysia).

Juice for the single-drive motor is provided by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery that is housed within the sandwich floor of the ID. Buzz. This is good enough to provide up to 415 km of travel on a single charge, based on a WLTP cycle. Other performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 10.2 seconds.

Through AC charging at a rate of 11 kW, the battery can be recharged from a zero to 100% state of charge (SoC) in seven and a half hours. With a DC charger and at the maximum charge rate of 170 kW, it takes just 30 minutes to get the battery from a 5% to 80% SoC.

If you’re not a fan of leather, then the Buzz will have plenty of appeal, because its interior doesn’t feature any materials of animal origin at all. What it does have is plenty of recycled materials, with this being used for the seat covers, floor coverings and headliner.

Here, one of the fabrics used is Sequal yarn, which is made of 10% marine plastic and 90% recycled PET bottles, a composition the automaker says brings about a saving of 32% in carbon emissions compared to conventional products.

The equipment list on the ID. Buzz example includes items such as LED matrix headlamps with advanced high-beam control, two-zone Climatronic air-conditioning, a Discover Pro navigation system with a 10-inch display screen, a nine-speaker audio system, a rear-view camera, four USB-C charging sockets at the rear and 30-colour ambient lighting.

Safety and driver assistance kit on the model, which rides on 21-inch Bromberg two-toned black diamond wheels shod with 235/45 and 265/40 rear Hankook Ventus S1 evo tyres, includes adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go, AEB, lane keeping assist and park assist plus with park distance control.

As for the price, the ID. Buzz in this configuration is priced at RM588,000, a small snip for someone looking for novelty, of which this one has an abundance of, and exclusivity, which is surely the case given its rarity.