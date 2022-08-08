In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MG / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 August 2022 9:09 pm / 0 comments

MG has launched the new MG VS HEV in Thailand, with the hybrid SUV making its market debut there in Model D and Model X variant forms, priced at 859,000 baht (RM107k) and 919,000 (RM114k) baht respectively. The B-segment offering sits between the MG ZS and the MG HS, and competes with vehicles such as the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross along with the Nissan Kicks in the local market.

The VS HEV measures in at 4,370 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,653 mm in height, with a 2,585 mm wheelbase. Compared to the new Honda HR-V, the MG VS HEV is shorter, narrower and lower. For reference, the HR-V is 4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,590 mm tall, and its wheelbase is also longer at 2,610 mm.

This isn’t MG Thailand’s first rodeo in electrification, as the company already has fully-electric models such as the MG EP, which offers 380 km of electric driving range, and the facelifted MG ZS EV, which was introduced earlier this year.

The VS HEV is powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder VTi-TECH engine that produces 109 PS and 142 Nm, which is paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels. The petrol mill is supplemented with an electric motor – which is juiced up by a 2.1 kW lithium-ion battery – developing 95 PS and 200 Nm.

The system’s combined output is 177 PS, and while torque figures were not revealed on MG Thailand’s official site, a quick check on local automotive sites revealed that the VS HEV’s system produces a combined torque of 350 Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at four litres per 100 km on the NEDC cycle.

Operating similarly to the system in the Hyundai Kona EV available locally, the MG VS HEV features a Kinetic Energy Recovery System with three different levels of energy recuperation – Eco, Comfort, and Sport.

With an exterior design based on its Chinese counterpart, the Roewe Lomemo, the exterior equipment list is far from scarce, with kit including bi-LED headlights with automatic function, LED daytime running lights, rear fog lights, 17-inch Aero wheels, roof rails and a hands-free powered tailgate.

It’s just as feature-rich on the inside, with items such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto brake-hold, two-tone synthetic leather upholstery, electrochromic rear-view mirror, and a six-way electrically-adjustable driver seat to be found. On the tech front, users are treated to a dual widescreen cockpit consisting of two 12.3-inch displays, a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay support, six speakers, four USB ports and a surround-view monitor.

In terms of safety, the MG VS HEV comes equipped with six airbags (including curtain airbags), traction control, hill-start assist, stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system, along with the standard ABS and electronic brake force distribution.

In terms of trim and exterior colours, the Model D comes with a fully black interior and three exterior shades, in this case Arctic White, Black Knight and Scarlet Red. As for the Model X, it has monotone and two-tone colour options, with the monotone colours identical to the Model D. The two-tone colours are Mineral Green, Metal Ash Grey, and Arctic White, all with a black roof.