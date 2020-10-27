Proton today launched the new X50, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cars of 2020. With four variants available and pricing from RM79,200 to RM103,300, there’s quite a lot of appeal to be had here given the specifications on show.
So, how does the X50 stack up against mainstream B- and C-segment SUVs that are currently available or set to go on sale in Malaysia – namely the Proton X70, Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3 and CX-30, Subaru XV, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Kona? Well, we’ve compiled the data and arranged them neatly in table form for your consideration.
Before proceeding, there’s a bit of housekeeping in order. We’re only listing the top-spec variant available for each model, which is what many car buyers would look at first as the range-topper is typically the one with the best possible equipment. In the case of the X50, that would be the Flagship, with the rest being as what you see in the table.
Pricing-wise, the X50 Flagship is the least expensive of the bunch for now, barring official pricing for the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Kona. Both Korean models have yet to be launched here, although the latter is set to arrive later this week.
In terms of engine output, the X50 Flagship’s 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder makes 175 hp and 255 Nm of torque, which is less than the X70 that packs a larger-capacity 1.8 litre turbo four-cylinder with 181 hp and 300 Nm.
However, when compared to other SUVs listed, the B-segment Proton model commands quite an advantage, although the Kona’s 1.6 litre turbo engine does put up a close fight with its 175 hp and 265 Nm. The X50, X70 and Kona all sport seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions – the Proton models use a wet type unit – with all others being either a six-speed automatic or CVT. All-wheel drive is also a rarity, with nearly all listed variants being front-wheel drive only.
Looking at dimensions, the X50 measures 4,330 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, placing it within touching distance of the Honda HR-V (4,334 mm long, 2,610 mm wheelbase), which has been considered the benchmark B-SUV for the longest time.
The X50’s figures also make it close in size to the upcoming Seltos (4,315 mm long, 2,610 mm wheelbase), while the wheelbase matches that of the Kona, which is shorter in length at 4,165 mm. Compared to the X70, Subaru XV, Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30, the X50 is undoubtedly smaller, but it still manages to eclipse the Mazda CX-3 (4,275 mm long, 2,570 mm wheelbase).
As for equipment, the X50 Flagship and X70 Premium X both stand out by having a 360-degree camera as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof. The former is not offered on any of the other SUVs listed, while the latter is only for the front with the CX-30.
The X50, X70 and CX-30 are the only ones with a LCD digital instrument cluster, with others having primarily analogue dials and an accompanying multi-info display. Additionally, while automatic air-conditioning is found on all variants – single- or dual-zone – rear vents are only found on three models mentioned in this paragraph.
On entertainment functions, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is not found on any Proton SUV or the HR-V, but there is a screen mirroring function available as an alternative. If you want AA or AC, only the C-HR, CX-30, Seltos and Kona have them direct from the factory, while CX-3 owners can purchase an retrofit kit – the XV’s head unit is basic.
Of course, one of the biggest selling points of the X50 Flagship is its safety and driver assist systems, and it certainly has plenty of them. Six airbags are standard at this level, with autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, active lane keep assist, blind spot assist and auto high beam control all present.
The X70, CX-30 and Kona come close, but they do not perfectly mirror the X50’s active safety suite, which is rather comprehensive. Other SUVs on the list only have a few systems as standard, or none at all, by comparison.
All things considered, the X50 is an attractive value proposition for those in the market for a B-segment SUV. With a capable powertrain that can take on those higher up the food chain and with a compelling kit list, especially in regards to safety and driver assist systems, there’s plenty of appeal here. Thoughts?
Comments
Proton X50 specs even better then BMW X2 350k.
Dear Gerard, put X1 too into the image comparison. This is the proton benchmark
Pay 80k, baik ambik 2018 Civic ketam 1,5T. at least the honda is 1 segment above, ambik corner pon tak ke laut…
Too bad, that ketam is not an SUV the mainstream wants.
Ketam ambik corner macam ketam la, it goes to the left or right, not front
with x50, proton has become a sort of yardstick for cars priced between RM0-200k
so if other foreign makers want to market in this price rage in malaysia, they really really need to have a good reason why they price it above x50 flagship, examples :
1. if they are giving bigger car dimensions
2. better fit and finish
3. better creature comforts
4. better PS and torque
5. better after service eg longer warranties, in house financing options and others
6. etc etc
balance in the force restored, leveled the playing field, things will get more interesting from now on
abang-Abang picked other brands becoz :
1. better air muka in front of family n frens
2. better resale value
3. better aftersales
4. better feel bangga when sleeping at nite
1. Nobody cares except AhBengs
No. 1 and 4 – what so special about other brands?
What do you drive ?
After a long long pause …..eerrr a Proton (mumble)
What ? a. …a Proton
In all honesty I’m proud of it. Of course that’s just my personal opinion.
You are wrong … It’s a Geely with a rm5 Proton Badge.
If it’s a real Proton…. at least I will be proud of it. Not this bastardisation of an automobile brands
Really now? So what do you call Supra partnership of Toyota/BMW? A bastard’s offspring?
For entry level car, maybe. X70 and X50 owners certainly proud of their own drive, cos they have chosen Proton instead of other available options in the same price brackets.
This is Gold, the details tableted in such a way that is really easy for me & others to digest as im now looking to purchase one for my 20’s daughter.
At first with the additional safety materials & gadgets all thrown-in to reach 1370kg in weight vs the capable figure of 15.6km/L achieved in Fuel consumption really good in my book,
The standout items are the advance Lvl2 Autonomous variations, the cool Active Park Assit feature plus a teen-friendly Voice Command – Only available in the upper RM350,000-RM500,000 price range category.
Thats a long reading for a videoish type of person.
This is good for the buyer market sentiment, the consumers get the best value for their money.The spectacular offering from Proton will puts more pressure on rivals mostly the japanese to upgrade their next generation products to be equally or better than this.
This is a long game. It will push the carbrands to futher utilise the overall optimisation, cross sharing parts between the group, lean & efficient manufacturing processes.
not bad, very good power to weight ratio.. loose to cx30
As helpful as it can be, a stat sheet doesn’t really tell all one needs to know about a car though.
Also, car purchases aren’t always a rational thing, a modicum of emotional often creeps in.
Having said that, X50’s looking good.
This x50 makes the x70 look dated
I never like Proton, but when they introduced SUVs with ACC (I dont care lah it is Geely, apa u all ingat kalau xde Proton, Geely boleh laku di Malaysia?), I hope other manufacturers can give ACC, at least as option. Mazda, bila mau bagi MRCC dlm CX-5? Bg MRCC dlm CX-30 pun kudukut, xdak Stop & Go.