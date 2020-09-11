In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 September 2020 4:40 pm / 11 comments

Several months after making its appearance online, the Kia Seltos has finally been unveiled as part of an official preview by Naza Kia Malaysia. No prices have been released yet, but the B-segment SUV is available in two flavours – the entry-level 1.6 EX and 1.6 GT-Line. It’s also currently open for booking, in case you missed the news.

We’ll start with what’s under the bonnet. Powering the Seltos is the sole 1.6 litre Gamma MPI naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. It makes 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 151 Nm of torque at 4,850 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic. There is no all-wheel drive option, by the way, but you do get three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport, as well as three additional “Traction” modes, which are Snow, Mud or Sand.

Size-wise, the SUV measures 4,315 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,645 mm tall, and has a wheelbase length of 2,610 mm. To put that into perspective, that’s about 19 mm shorter than the Honda HR-V (wheelbase are identical, though), but the Kia is 28 mm wider and 40 mm taller. Boot space for the Seltos is 433 litres, which is expandable up to 900 litres with the seats down.

For equipment, the EX gets halogen projector headlights, halogen fog lamps, massive Tiger Nose grille with satin silver surrounds, bulb-type tail lights, satin silver tailgate trim, and dark grey twin-five spoke 17-inch wheels shod with 215/60 profile Goodyear Assurance tyres.

The GT Line, on the other hand, gets upgraded with full LED headlights with LED DRLs that extend into the grille, vertical LED fog lamps, chromed grille surrounds with diamond-textured finish, chromed door hanldes (body-coloured on the EX), red body inserts (front bumper, side moulding, wheel caps and rear bumper), and LED combination tail lights.

There’s also a sportier rear bumper with a plastic insert to mimic a dual exhaust setup, chromed tailgate trim, GT-Line badges on the grille and tailgate, as well as a set of 17-inch dual-tone Y-spoke wheels. Quite the visual difference compared to the EX, really.

Inside, both variants get leather seats as standard. On the Seltos EX, the seats get a nice quilted design, whereas the GT-Line gets a more elegant design with red contrast stitching. The GT-Line is also the only variant here to get three levels of ventilated seat function, and this is only for the two front seats. The EX gets manual air con controls, while the GT-Line gets a dual-zone automatic system.

Besides that, both cars get an eight-inch touchscreen info display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (works via a wired USB connection) functionalities, a leather-wrapped, multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel (GT-Line gets red stitching and a GT-Line badge), keyless entry with push-start button, as well as a six-speaker sound system with Sound Mood (six theme, eight-colour LED lighting system).

There’s a 3.5-inch digital info display built into the middle of the analogue instrumentation, as well as gloss dash inserts, while the GT-Line gets a larger seven-inch display and a leatherette dash trim. The latter also adds an eight-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment, Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, and alloy foot pedals (rubber on the EX).

For safety, both cars get six airbags as standard, Isofix child seat anchors, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, traction control system, and hill-start assist. There’s also passive cruise control and reverse camera, but autonomous emergency braking is not part of the kit list. The GT-Line does get front parking sensors and a head-up display, though.

Again, no prices have been released thus far. The 2020 Kia Seltos can be viewed at selected showrooms, and if you’re interested, there are four colours to choose from – Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red (EX only), and Intelligency Blue (GT-Line only). So, what do you think of the Seltos? Would you pick this over the Hyundai Kona, or are you set on buying the Proton X50?

