By Jonathan Lee / 16 April 2020 9:37 pm

At the end of last year, Naza Kia teased the arrival of the new Kia Seltos, which it said will be launched in 2020. Fast forward four months and the B-segment crossover appears to be nearing a local introduction, having popped up on the official Kia Malaysia website.

The Seltos will apparently be available in EX and GT Line variants, with a starting price of RM120,888. Online classifieds have put the sportier-looking GT Line’s retail price at RM128,888, but since that has yet to be confirmed officially, take it with a pinch of salt.

Both models look to be powered by a 1.6 litre Gamma naturally-aspirated MPI four-cylinder petrol engine, sending 123 PS and 151 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and the car will likely only be offered with front-wheel drive, following class norms.

Beyond that, not much can be gleaned about the local specification, but the website does list items like LED head- and tail lights, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Qi wireless smartphone charging, ventilated seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a sunroof and, interestingly, a head-up display.

The Ajerul received images of the Seltos in Malaysia

Expect most of these to be exclusive to the GT Line, which will also get a seven-inch colour multi-info display instead of the EX’s 3.5-inch monochrome screen, along with black faux leather seats and single-zone automatic climate control.

We already had an inkling of an impending launch following a preview event in February, where Naza Kia showed two variants of the Seltos. Images of the car on a trailer have also cropped up on The Ajerul Facebook page, so it looks like it’s not long to go – although we probably still have to wait until the movement control order lifts first.