In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 February 2020 3:25 pm / 0 comments

Kia Malaysia previously teased the new Seltos on its social media pages last year, and it looks like the model could make its local launch debut soon, as soon as next month it seems. At a recent Chinese New Year event, the company held a sneak preview of the B-segment SUV for its dealers, who have since shared photos of the SUV on Facebook.

Based on the provided photos, we see two trim levels (standard and GT Line) of the Seltos that could be offered. On the exterior, the GT Line model is distinguished from the regular one by a different front bumper that features a silver-coloured, trapezoidal-shaped trim around the lower intake.

The GT Line also comes with Y-spoke alloy wheels as opposed to a five-twin-spoke design, along with dedicated badges on various parts of the car’s body. As for the interior, you’ll find more badging on the GT Line’s flat-bottom steering wheel and seat backrests, while the seats carry a striped pattern instead of a quilted one as seen with the standard model.

As for equipment, the Seltos units seen here appear to come with LED headlights, taillights and fog lamps, a 3.5-inch or 7-inch instrument cluster display, manual or automatic air-conditioning, passive cruise control, keyless start as well as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

For now, it isn’t known what engines will be available when the Seltos is launched here. In India, the Seltos is offered with three engines, two being petrol and one diesel. The former includes a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 115 PS/144 Nm and a 1.4 litre turbocharged unit with 140 PS/242 Nm. As for the diesel, it is a 1.5 litre unit that serves up 115 PS/250 Nm.

Meanwhile, the US-spec Seltos is available with a choice of two petrol engines, with the first being a 177 PS/264 Nm 1.6 litre T-GDI turbocharged mill, while the other is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated unit offering 149 PS/179 Nm. Our guess is the the US-spec offerings are the more likely options.

When launched, the Seltos will compete against other B-segment SUVs like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks.