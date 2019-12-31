In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2019 6:29 pm / 0 comments

Based on a recent post on Kia Malaysia’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, it appears the Seltos is set to make its local debut next year. The B-segment SUV was first revealed back in June 2019, and competes against models like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks.

Design-wise, the Seltos has a very close resemblance to the SP Signature that previewed it, retaining a lot of the concept’s angular lines, sharp creases. Among the design highlights include a two-tier LED headlamp assembly, with the lighting signature at the front being loosely replicated for the taillights.

Inside, the Seltos appears to draw inspiration from the larger Telluride, with a large touchscreen display dominating the dashboard above the central air vents and climate controls. The list of available features includes a 3.5- or seven-inch digital multi-info display, a wireless charging tray as well as an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system.

In India, the Seltos is offered with three engines, two being petrol and one diesel. The former includes a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 115 PS/144 Nm and a 1.4 litre turbocharged unit with 140 PS/242 Nm. As for the diesel, it is a 1.5 litre unit that serves up 115 PS/250 Nm.

Meanwhile, the US-spec Seltos is available with a choice of two petrol engines, with the first being a 177 PS/264 Nm 1.6 litre T-GDI turbocharged mill, while the other is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated unit offering 149 PS/179 Nm. It isn’t known which of the two will come our way, but it is likely the US-spec offerings are the more viable candidates. Interested?

GALLERY: 2020 Kia Seltos (US-spec)