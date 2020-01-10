In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 10 January 2020 2:39 pm / 0 comments

The Kia Seltos has made its regional debut at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show ahead of its launch. The B-segment crossover will join the similarly-sized Stonic in the country, making the island republic one the only markets to receive both models (it’s usually either one or the other).

Singaporean portal sgCarMart reports that the car is expected to go on sale sometime in the second quarter of the year, powered by a Smartstream G 1.4 litre direct-injected turbo engine. In India, it produces 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 3,200 rpm, and is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, although Singapore should receive the latter.

The funky design of the Seltos is remarkably faithful to the SP and SP Signature concepts. The front end is its most distinctive detail, with slim LED headlights leading into the “tiger nose” grille, plus three-dimensional “multi-layer” indicators underneath. The bone-shaped air intake design houses vertical LED fog lights.

Moving to the side, the window line sweeps dramatically upwards which, combined with the contrasting black roof of this car, is rather reminiscent of the Volvo XC40. At the rear, you’ll find broad two-piece tail lights joined together with a chrome strip, plus fake twin tailpipes. The car you see here is the GT Line, which adds red highlights, silver bumper guards and intricate 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

The multi-layered theme continues inside, with a large freestanding panel housing the instrument cluster and the centre infotainment touchscreen – the latter is available in sizes up to 10.25 inches across, with a split-screen function. Other available features include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, an eight-inch head-up display and a Sound Mood Lighting that pulses according to the audio.

Kia has already teased the Seltos for the Malaysian market, and it looks set to arrive on our shores some time this year. Excited for this small SUV?