In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 September 2020 12:49 pm / 13 comments

Naza Kia Malaysia has opened the order books for the Kia Seltos, and customers can place their orders at selected showrooms in the country.

These include the Petaling Jaya Red Cube, Raza Motor in Setapak, AZ Master Motor in Seri Kembangan, JD Automotive in Shah Alam, MPV Car Service in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, KMW Auto in Puchong, Selangor, Klinik Kereta Tampin in Tampin, Negeri Semilan, Public Star Auto in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, SKK Motors in Melaka, Tiang Hooi Automobile in Ipoh, Perak and CS OTC Vision in Butterworth, Penang.

The Seltos was sighted earlier this month through images posted by a Seri Kembangan dealership, showing a unit in GT-Line trim. This will be one of two trim variants to be offered, the other being the EX trim variant.

Powertrain for both trim variants will be the 1.6 litre Gamma naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 123 PS and 151 Nm of torque, and this is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Both variants get 17-inch wheels with 215/60 tyres, and are differentiated by finish; the EX gets a five double-spoke design finished in silver, while the GT-Line gets a two-tone machine-finished Y-spoke wheel set with red centre caps.

Standard equipment on both variants include a D-cut (flat-bottomed) steering wheel, an eight-inch infotainment setup with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a self-dimming rear-view mirror, rear air-conditioning vents and six airbags.

Inside, the GT-Line has been seen to include a seven-inch colour Supervision display (the EX which gets a 3.5-inch monochrome screen), a head-up display, Qi wireless charging, faux black leather upholstery with GT-Line badging, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, automatic air-conditioning and a Sound Mood LED ambient lighting setup.

Further details will be clarified when the B-segment SUV eventually makes its Malaysian market debut, which has been indicated to be some time in October. More details will be updated as they emerge. As of earlier this month, pricing for the Seltos has yet to be finalised. In the meantime, what are your guesses for its price range? Will this be your pick for the hotly contested B-segment SUV category in the country?

GALLERY: Kia Seltos GT-Line spotted in Seri Kembangan