The range-topping Proton X50 Flagship will feature an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) suite of driving assistance and safety components, which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning.
There is also Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), which bundles adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and lane keeping assist, enabling the car to maintain a set distance from a preceding vehicle and stay in the centre of its lane, at speeds of up to 150 km/h.
At the media preview of the X50 in Sepang yesterday, the automaker showcased the SUV’s Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, and the video shows the ICC in action, highlighting how the system aids driving. Also showcased are the workings of BLIS.
A point to note about the stop and go function. As shown in the clip, the vehicle-to-vehicle distance when stationary looks to be relatively short, but the gap still leaves room for traffic from another lane to cut in under real-world conditions, as is the case with the low-speed follow function in Honda’s Sensing suite. We’ll know more when we eventually get our hands on the X50 for on-road trials.
Comments
Hello PT, people here are wondering why there are tons of Proton X50 articles. Due to the excessive amounts of Proton X50 articles, some people have assumed that these are actually paid articles. Here is my Game-Changing suggestion to avoid this misunderstanding, I think you should stop posting more articles about X50, just combine all of them and conclude it into 1 article. This is way more organized and cleaner. Also, I hope brother john does not come here and get mad with my opinion
It’s not wrong for mutiple articles if it attracts viewers. Not every year we have fascinating car launch from our own car brands. If i’m not mistaken, PT did the same before Myvi’s official launch. Furthermore, this article is about the new technology that is not common to Malaysian’s knowledge. Thanks PT