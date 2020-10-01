In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 1 October 2020 6:34 pm / 2 comments

The range-topping Proton X50 Flagship will feature an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) suite of driving assistance and safety components, which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning.

There is also Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), which bundles adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and lane keeping assist, enabling the car to maintain a set distance from a preceding vehicle and stay in the centre of its lane, at speeds of up to 150 km/h.

At the media preview of the X50 in Sepang yesterday, the automaker showcased the SUV’s Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, and the video shows the ICC in action, highlighting how the system aids driving. Also showcased are the workings of BLIS.

A point to note about the stop and go function. As shown in the clip, the vehicle-to-vehicle distance when stationary looks to be relatively short, but the gap still leaves room for traffic from another lane to cut in under real-world conditions, as is the case with the low-speed follow function in Honda’s Sensing suite. We’ll know more when we eventually get our hands on the X50 for on-road trials.