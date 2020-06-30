In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2020 12:41 pm / 0 comments

Back in 2018, we reported that Mazda Australia would be offering a retrofit kit for older models that did not come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Since then, the company has rolled out the kit to customers in the country, currently priced at AUD503.53 (RM1,483), which left us thinking if such an option has been offered here.

A quick check with Bermaz reveals that customers can indeed upgrade their Mazdas with the feature, although it will cost you RM1,055, inclusive of labour. The retrofit is applicable to vehicles with the MZD Connect system, so common models like the fourth-generation Mazda 2, third-generation Mazda 3 and first-generation CX-5 should be covered.

The kit consists of a hub module, along with a cable harness and the necessary software update to enable the function. Once completed, you’ll need to plug your phone in for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to work, with access via the touchscreen, voice command or the Commander Control dial.

The function is already available in more recent models introduced by Bermaz, including the CX-30, CX-8, facelifted Mazda 2, fourth-generation Mazda 3 as well as the updated Mazda 6, CX-5, CX-9 and MX-5 RF.